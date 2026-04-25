Chiefs Value Fourth-Round Pick Jadon Canady's Versatility and Intelligence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Cornerback Jadon Canady joins the Chiefs as a fourth-round pick (109th overall) out of Oregon and he brings plenty of attributes to admire.

The 5-foot-11, 185-pound Canady, who becomes the fourth straight defensive player the Chiefs selected in the draft, can play either boundary or nickel cornerback and even safety if needed.

But there’s another area the Chiefs appreciate with their newest defensive back.

“He’s uber competitive nickel corner,” Chiefs area scout Greg Castillo said. “And at the same time, I think the most important thing is he also provides special teams value.

“This guy has been a productive gunner everywhere he’s been. So, just from a nickel standpoint, he’ll compete for that role and in addition to that, this guy is a feisty competitor.”

While the Chiefs covet Canady’s versatility to play multiple positions in the defensive backfield, Canady’s high football IQ can’t be overlooked.

Canady played for three different colleges – Tulane (2021-22), Ole Miss (2023-24) and Oregon(2025) – but Chiefs area scout Jonathan Howard pointed out Canady proved he can quickly pick up defensive schemes.

“We have a good relationship with those guys at Oregon, and we know kind of what we’re getting from that program and that scheme is not simple,” Howard said. “It’s a complex scheme, there are a lot of multiples, there’s a lot that goes into it. … Him still being new there, though, and then being able to play the multiple roles he did, and also something to touch on with this kid, you see the tape kind of surge a little bit, too.”

Chiefs director of college scouting Pat Sperduto agreed.

“You guys have seen our defense is not simple,” Sperduto said. “We put such a high emphasis on intelligence.”

Ultimately, the Chiefs secured a versatile and intelligent player who will be expected to compete for playing time.

He finished his college career appearing in 49 games spread over his three schools, totaling 154 tackles (99 solo), four interceptions and 23 passes defensed.

For his part, Canady embraces the opportunity to join new team at the professional level.

“Watching it (the draft), it’s surreal,” Canady said during a Zoom teleconference with the Chiefs media corps. “As a kid, wanting to be in the NFL, wanting to play, get drafted, getting the phone call, see my name called, it’s meant a lot to me and my family.”