Chiefs Select Oregon CB Jadon Canady With No. 109 Pick in NFL Draft

Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft is underway, and the Kansas City Chiefs had an early pick at 109th overall. In the fourth round, general manager Brett Veach invested in helping his defensive backfield.

Oregon cornerback Jadon Canady is the pick at No. 109, giving Kansas City some added depth in the secondary.

A five-year player at Tulane, Ole Miss and Oregon, Canady accumulated 154 tackles, seven sacks and four interceptions during his collegiate tenure. According to Pro Football Focus, he surrendered just a 39.4 passer rating this past campaign for the Ducks, accompanied by a 12.2% missed tackle rate.

This is the second cornerback Kansas City has taken in this draft, as the first round saw them trade up to No. 6 for LSU's Mansoor Delane. It's clear that after losing both Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson to the Los Angeles Rams, Veach and defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo wanted to replenish the cupboard again.

During the pre-draft process, Canady measured up with 30-inch arms (eighth percentile) and weighed in at 181 pounds (ninth percentile). He's surely more of a slot cornerback, which complements the rest of the team's personnel well.

There is some scheme and alignment versatility here, as Canady added 312 college snaps in the box and 234 as a free safety. The Chiefs signed cornerback Kader Kohou earlier this offseason, which could keep Canady from having to play anything more than a special teams role out of the gate.

Canady joins first-round picks in Delane and defensive tackle Peter Woods, as well as second-round pass rusher R Mason Thomas. That makes it four consecutive defensive selections to open the draft, sending a very clear message. The Chiefs appear to believe they can win with the talent they have on offense.

Kansas City's quest to insulate the roster continues as Day 3 rolls on. At the time of the Canady selection, the club possesses pick Nos. 169, 176 and 210 to close things out.