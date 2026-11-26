After a somewhat light start to the season on the schedule front, it's about to get real for the Kansas City Chiefs. Awaiting them on Thanksgiving Day is one of their perceived top threats in the conference, the Buffalo Bills.

In a classic tilt between all-world quarterbacks, dynamic head coaches and elite rushing attacks, many are calling for bushels of points on Thursday. On the other hand, an ugly weather report for the holiday may have different plans.

With kickoff on the horizon, which side will come out on top? The Kansas City Chiefs On SI crew makes its predictions for Week 12 of the regular season.

Joshua Brisco: This has been true for a large number of Chiefs-Bills matchups in the past, but this game truly feels like a coin-flip. The loss of Kenneth Walker matters, but the Bills have unanswered questions on both sides of the ball. Buffalo wins these regular-season showdowns, but it’s arguably more important for Kansas City this time through.

The Chiefs’ offensive tackles are cause for concern, but Patrick Mahomes has been playing tremendous football behind that same line for much of this season. James Cook is a weapon, but Steve Spagnuolo’s defense is typically stout against the run. Ultimately, this feels like a game that comes down to a late field goal or a fourth-quarter turnover.

I’m relatively confident that this game will live up to the hype, but I could easily see either team escaping with the narrow victory.

Jordan Foote: In my Week 12 preview, I echoed Brisco's sentiment and chalked this one up to a relative coin-flip as well. The Bills have plenty of holes on their roster and, in many ways, remind me of this Chiefs squad. Usually, having home-field advantage would be the deciding factor in a game like this, but Buffalo simply doesn't look like a club that's firing on all cylinders.

The Kansas City defense will surely be put to the test against the dynamic rushing duo of Allen and Cook. There also may not be a more lethal play extender than Allen in the dropback game when he's operating at peak capacity. Still, the Chiefs have a running game of their own with Johnson enjoying some success. A heavy ball-control style of outing goes to KC.

Expect a close one at the new Highmark Stadium. I'm not rolling with a combined 60-plus points, instead giving the visitors a one-score edge thanks to either a timely stop on defense or some Mahomes magic on the other side of the football.

Joshua Schulman: The Chiefs are looking to change their fortunes against the Bills in the regular season. Patrick Mahomes may own Josh Allen in the postseason, but he’s 1-5 against Buffalo in regular-season meetings.

With Kenneth Walker out for the third consecutive week, Emmett Johnson will take on a larger workload in his place. He’ll need to have a big day with cold temperatures and heavy rainfall expected in Buffalo.

While the Chiefs have bounced back in a huge way since their two-game losing skid, they haven’t faced much competition. Behind Buffalo’s defense improved defense and a rowdy home crowd, I think it’ll be tough for the Chiefs to pull this one off.

Tyler Brown: This is the kind of game that comes down to the last possession, and I think it ends up going Kansas City’s way despite Mahomes’ 1-5 record against Allen in the regular season. I think they match up that well. Allen is playing somewhat erratically, as shown by his nine touchdowns and nine interceptions over the past eight games.

The Bills’ defense has looked great against backup quarterbacks, but it allows more than 30 points a game against good-to-average offenses, and Kansas City is as good as any. Mahomes has been dealing for a month, and he should find openings against a vulnerable defensive backfield. With Emmett Johnson carrying the load, the rushing attack will keep the Bills guessing. Travis Kelce, Josh Downs, and Rashee Rice can do the rest.

It will not be easy to stop Allen, and you have to account for Cook as well. Allen always seems to find another gear against this team, and the Chiefs will have to keep him out of the red zone, where he is a touchdown vulture. But in a possible Thanksgiving shootout in the rain, I like the team that appears more balanced.

The Chiefs have only one win against a team with a winning record, so this could be fool’s gold, but the process behind their recent surge looks legitimate.

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