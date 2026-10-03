The Kansas City Chiefs are less than 24 hours away from colliding with a bitter rival, as Sunday sees them take on the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. The club has a crystal-clear idea of who's available heading into the AFC West bout, and one under-the-radar recent roster move adds to that.

Per a social media announcement from the team, Kansas City has activated linebacker Cole Christiansen to the game-day roster via standard elevation.

We have activated Practice Squad player LB Cole Christiansen via Standard Elevation. pic.twitter.com/ExSFQRZJUD — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 3, 2026

It marks the third week in a row that Christiansen has joined the roster, which adds a new wrinkle that's a less discussed dynamic in roster management. Players can only be called up from the practice squad three times during the regular season, meaning Christiansen is now maxed out. After Sunday's contest in Vegas, he'll revert to the practice squad again and can't be recalled until the postseason (when elevations reset).

With that said, the Chiefs do possess one other option. If they wanted Christiansen to play in another regular-season outing, they could sign him directly to the 53-man roster. That avenue seems unlikely, though, considering familiar face Cam Jones has activations remaining and there might be a return on the horizon.

Following Week 4, KC has a bye, thus giving injured players added time to heal up. It's unclear what the projected return timeline is for linebacker Cooper McDonald, but should his progress be adequate, he'd only have to sit out Week 6's bout with the Los Angeles Chargers before being eligible to come off the injured reserve list.

It's obvious that even if this is it for Christiansen until January, the Chiefs will likely be just fine at the linebacker spot. After all, the 29-year-old has yet to even play a defensive snap in 2026. Fill-ins for special teams coordinator Dave Toub aren't difficult to come by.

Still, it'll be interesting to see which door the personnel staff chooses to open once required.

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