After some down time to rest up for the grueling months of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs hit the ground running this week and are fresh off a bye. Week 6 sees them host the Los Angeles Chargers in a Sunday afternoon clash between AFC West rivals, presenting plenty to look out for in the late window.

It's a battle of the winless versus the undefeated this weekend, but rest assured knowing both of these sides will fight hard in an effort to secure a victory. Neither team rolls into this one with a clean bill of health, which very well could factor into how Week 6 unfolds.

With that in mind, here's who's inactive for Kansas City and Los Angeles in Sunday's matchup.

Kansas City Chiefs inactives vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Here are the Chiefs’ inactives for today’s game against the Chargers:



WR Rashee Rice

TE Jared Wiley

QB Garrett Nussmeier

DB Jadon Canady

DE Jack Pyburn

OT Diego Pounds

OT Josh Simmons — Matt McMullen (@KCChiefs_Matt) October 18, 2026

WR Rashee Rice

TE Jared Wiley

QB Garrett Nussmeier (emergency third quarterback)

DB Jadon Canady

DE Jack Pyburn

T Diego Pounds

T Josh Simmons

In advance of Sunday, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid revealed that wide receiver Rashee Rice and left tackle Josh Simmons would be missing the game. Rice continues to work his way back from a hamstring injury suffered in Week 4 against the Las Vegas Raiders, and Simmons has been nursing a back injury for around two months.

The latter made his return to the practice field this week; Rice didn't work at all on Wednesday, Thursday or Friday. The Kansas City offense will be shorthanded, meaning Los Angeles might be in for a heavy diet of running back Kenneth Walker III on the ground and tight end Travis Kelce through the air.

On Saturday, the Chiefs elevated a pair of wide receivers, Andrew Armstrong and Justin Watson. The two practices squad players joined a group that otherwise contains names like Xavier Worthy, Jalen Royals, Cyrus Allen and more. Both Armstrong and Watson are active for game day — Watson will soon make his return to the field for Kansas City after winning a pair of Super Bowls with them in his first stint.

There aren't many real surprises on the Kansas City inactives list for Week 6.

Los Angeles Chargers inactives vs. Kansas City Chiefs

inactives for week 6 at KC



Derwin James Jr.

Tre’ Harris

Rodney Shelley

Donte Jackson

Bud Dupree

Kayode Awosika

Joe Alt — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) October 18, 2026

S Derwin James Jr.

WR Tre' Harris

CB Rodney Shelley

CB Donte Jackson

LB Bud Dupree

G Kayode Awosika

T Joe Alt

Prior to the weekend, the Chargers ruled out a multitude of players, headlined by offensive tackle Joe Alt, wide receiver Tre Harris and safety Derwin James. Alt has missed some time with a neck injury, but he appears to be on the verge of a return in the near future. Los Angeles is starting multiple unproven players along the offensive line, as tackle Rashawn Slater is currently on the injured reserve list due to an ankle procedure.

Defensive linemen Jamaree Caldwell (knee) and Dalvin Tomlinson (hamstring), linebacker Daiyan Henley (knee) and wide receivers KeAndre Lambert-Smith (hamstring) and Brenen Thompson (quad) are all active after coming into the weekend carrying "questionable" designations.

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