Complete Chiefs Inactives for Week 9 vs. Jets: Updates on Both First-Round Picks
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After a week to reflect on a two-game losing skid, the Kansas City Chiefs are back in action in the early window on Sunday. Coming to town are the New York Jets, who may be 2-6 but have numerous one-score losses that hint at this team being better than its record indicates.
As expected while the 2026-27 NFL campaign approaches the trade deadline, neither of these clubs is close to fully healthy. Could that factor into how Week 9's game unfolds? Perhaps, especially with several high-profile players missing this weekend's contest.
With that in mind, here's who's inactive for Kansas City and New York in Sunday's matchup.
Kansas City Chiefs inactives vs. New York Jets
- CB Mansoor Delane
- QB Garrett Nussmeier (emergency third quarterback)
- FB Ben VanSumeren
- DE Jack Pyburn
- OT Diego Pounds
- DT Peter Woods
The Chiefs' injury situation was pretty bleak a week ago when a pair of cornerbacks were ruled out for an eventual defeat to the Denver Broncos. L'Jarius Sneed went on the injured reserve list, with No. 6 overall NFL Draft pick Mansoor Delane also sitting with a lingering shoulder issue. The latter injury remains a problem in Week 9, as head coach Andy Reid revealed on Friday that the star rookie would be inactive once again.
In the same Friday media availability, Reid ruled defensive tackle Peter Woods out. Woods, who left Week 8's outing with a neck injury after just three snaps, didn't practice all week.
Two other injury notes for the Chiefs pertain to supporting players on the depth chart. Special teams ace Nikko Remigio kicked off the week as a limited participant in practice but progressed to full participation in time to carry a questionable designation into Sunday. He's good to go.
On defense, second-year tackle Omarr Norman-Lott was limited for another week and ruled out on Friday. Norman-Lott has one more week left in his 21-day evaluation window after being designated to return from the physically unable to perform list. He isn't listed among KC's inactives due to technically still not being on the active roster.
On Saturday, the Chiefs activated defensive tackle Marcus Harris from the practice squad via standard elevation.
New York Jets inactives vs. Kansas City Chiefs
- WR Garrett Wilson
- WR Tim Patrick
- DB Nahshon Wright
- EDGE Joseph Ossai
- LB Trevin Wallace
- OL Kohl Levao
- OL Blake Freeland
In advance of Sunday's game, the Jets ruled out multiple players. Wide receiver Garrett Wilson headlines the list, as he remains in concussion protocol and didn't practice all week. Elsewhere, players like linebacker Trevin Wallace (groin), defensive end Joseph Ossai (ankle) and cornerback Nahshon Wright (back) are also missing in action.
Defensive tackle Harrison Phillips, who's been battling an ankle injury, was deemed questionable after not participating in Wednesday and Thursday's practices before getting a full workload on Friday. New York is letting him give it a go in Kansas City.
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Jordan Foote covers the Kansas City Chiefs for Chiefs On SI. Foote is a Baker University alumnus, earning his degree in Mass Media. He has covered Kansas City sports — including the Chiefs and Royals — for over half a decade via digital, radio, video, and podcasting mediums. KC Sports Network is the premier destination for Kansas City sports fans with podcasts, YouTube and social media content. Stay connected with the latest news and analysis by following KCSN on all social media platforms.Follow footenoted