Complete Chiefs Inactives for Week 9 vs. Jets: Updates on Both First-Round Picks

After a week to reflect on a two-game losing skid, the Kansas City Chiefs are back in action in the early window on Sunday. Coming to town are the New York Jets, who may be 2-6 but have numerous one-score losses that hint at this team being better than its record indicates.

As expected while the 2026-27 NFL campaign approaches the trade deadline, neither of these clubs is close to fully healthy. Could that factor into how Week 9's game unfolds? Perhaps, especially with several high-profile players missing this weekend's contest.

With that in mind, here's who's inactive for Kansas City and New York in Sunday's matchup.

Kansas City Chiefs inactives vs. New York Jets

Here are the Chiefs’ inactives for today’s game against New York:



CB Mansoor Delane

QB Garrett Nussmeier

FB Ben VanSumeren

DE Jack Pyburn

OT Diego Pounds

DT Peter Woods — Matt McMullen (@KCChiefs_Matt) November 8, 2026

CB Mansoor Delane

QB Garrett Nussmeier (emergency third quarterback)

FB Ben VanSumeren

DE Jack Pyburn

OT Diego Pounds

DT Peter Woods

The Chiefs' injury situation was pretty bleak a week ago when a pair of cornerbacks were ruled out for an eventual defeat to the Denver Broncos. L'Jarius Sneed went on the injured reserve list, with No. 6 overall NFL Draft pick Mansoor Delane also sitting with a lingering shoulder issue. The latter injury remains a problem in Week 9, as head coach Andy Reid revealed on Friday that the star rookie would be inactive once again.

In the same Friday media availability, Reid ruled defensive tackle Peter Woods out. Woods, who left Week 8's outing with a neck injury after just three snaps, didn't practice all week.

Two other injury notes for the Chiefs pertain to supporting players on the depth chart. Special teams ace Nikko Remigio kicked off the week as a limited participant in practice but progressed to full participation in time to carry a questionable designation into Sunday. He's good to go.

On defense, second-year tackle Omarr Norman-Lott was limited for another week and ruled out on Friday. Norman-Lott has one more week left in his 21-day evaluation window after being designated to return from the physically unable to perform list. He isn't listed among KC's inactives due to technically still not being on the active roster.

On Saturday, the Chiefs activated defensive tackle Marcus Harris from the practice squad via standard elevation.

New York Jets inactives vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Harrison Phillips is active for #NYJvsKC — New York Jets (@nyjets) November 8, 2026

WR Garrett Wilson

WR Tim Patrick

DB Nahshon Wright

EDGE Joseph Ossai

LB Trevin Wallace

OL Kohl Levao

OL Blake Freeland

In advance of Sunday's game, the Jets ruled out multiple players. Wide receiver Garrett Wilson headlines the list, as he remains in concussion protocol and didn't practice all week. Elsewhere, players like linebacker Trevin Wallace (groin), defensive end Joseph Ossai (ankle) and cornerback Nahshon Wright (back) are also missing in action.

Defensive tackle Harrison Phillips, who's been battling an ankle injury, was deemed questionable after not participating in Wednesday and Thursday's practices before getting a full workload on Friday. New York is letting him give it a go in Kansas City.

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