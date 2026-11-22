Earlier in the 2026-27 campaign, much was made of the Kansas City Chiefs' lack of sack production. In recent weeks, Steve Spagnuolo's defensive line capitalized on some fortunate matchups and now looks like a unit possessed.

Leading the way this time, however, isn't All-Pro tackle Chris Jones. It's fifth-year man George Karlaftis, who contributed yet another positive performance in Week 11's 34-7 bludgeoning of the Arizona Cardinals.

With the victory, Kansas City extended its streak of scoring at least 34 points and surrendering fewer than 14 to three games. Only the 2007 New England Patriots and 1942 Chicago Bears had longer stretches, reaching four.

The veteran defensive end is playing a significant role in that greatness, which head coach Andy Reid made sure to point out. Speaking to the media on Sunday afternoon, he emphasized that Karlaftis is making a name for himself despite usually flying under the radar.

"Listen, George is all business," Reid said. "Whether it's practice, walkthrough, game, 100 miles an hour. Smart, tough, all those things. He's relentless. If you're going to play him, play against him, he's not the flashiest guy, but he's going to keep bringing on you. He's developed some moves and some skill there that he's worked hard at."

The proof is in the numbers for Karlaftis. After notching a sack in Week 6's win over the Los Angeles Chargers, he went quiet against the Seattle Seahawks but has been on an absolute tear ever since. He's recorded at least one sack in each of his last four outings, securing multiple twice.

Sunday marked a season-high for the former first-round pick (2.5), seeing him get to 40-year-old Cardinals quarterback Josh Johnson on several occasions. One of them was a strip-sack, and another pressure and hit combo later on also reminded Arizona that he was in the vicinity.

Pro Football Focus' preliminary tracking credited him with a team-leading five pressures. No one else had more than one (as of the publishing of this story).

If there's one thing Kansas City has made clear this season, it's that it doesn't regard sacks as the end-all, be-all. Jones himself explained such a few weeks ago before the club's hot streak. Karlaftis seems to echo that sentiment, even as his total gets to eight on the year and inches closer and closer to a new personal best.

Most sacks since Week 8:



1. George Karlaftis - 7.0

2. Jeffery Simmons - 5.0*

2. Quinnen Williams - 5.0



*Joined Bears in Week 8 (had bye in Week 10) — NFL Researcher (@NFL_Researcher) November 22, 2026

The process and results are intersecting for one of the Chiefs' top breakout players. Then again, the normally quiet Karlaftis spoke extensively about why his unwavering belief is how that's now the case.

"I mean, it's always just keep going," Karlaftis said. "Never get discouraged when you're not getting home. There have been times when you go multiple games, months. My rookie year, I went all the way to Thanksgiving without getting a sack. Always keep swinging. I'm always throwing my fastball [and] always trying to get after the quarterback and affect the quarterback, really, any way we can.

"When the defensive line's playing all together, front and back end with the DBs and linebackers [and] everybody's playing together, good things happen. It's really a team effort. Sacks might be an individual statistic, but it takes everybody to get them. The one we had today, R Mason (Thomas) did a great job getting the win to the quarterback, so it's not just an individual stat in my opinion."

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