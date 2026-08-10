Eric Bieniemy, Xavier Worthy, Ashton Gillotte Return to Chiefs Camp – Others Remain Sidelined

The Kansas City Chiefs brought three good pieces of news with them to Monday's training camp practice in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy returned to practice for the first time since leaving the team in late July to be with his family after his wife, Mia, was shot on July 26.

Happy to have EB back ❤️ pic.twitter.com/5B8EDbeJZn — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) August 10, 2026

Meanwhile, two important Chiefs players returned to practice after noteworthy absences.

Wide receiver Xavier Worthy suffered a shoulder sprain on August 1, before the Chiefs' first padded practices began. On Monday, Worthy returned for his first padded practice of the 2026 season.

With Worthy back on the field, the Chiefs' wide receiver room is nearing full strength for the first time this camp. Rookie wide receiver Cyrus Allen returned from his shin bruise on August 7, while veteran receiver Rashee Rice has been ramping up his workload following an offseason knee surgery.

According to Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star, Worthy is participating in a limited capacity as he works his way back to 100%.

"Xavier Worthy participated in work with Mahomes and the offense," McDowell wrote. "As the Chiefs move to a team drill, Worthy jogged to the tent, presumably part of today’s plan in his first day back."

Second-year defensive end Ashton Gillotte, who entered training camp as the likely favorite to be one of the team's starting edge defenders, suffered a hamstring strain on July 31 and had also missed all of the team's padded practices so far. On Monday, Gillotte returned for his first practice of the month.

Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy (shoulder) and DE Ashton Gillotte (hamstring) are back at practice Monday. pic.twitter.com/Yp4k7KiBBH — Matt Derrick (@mattderrick) August 10, 2026

Gillotte's absence provided even more opportunity for former first-round pick Felix Anudike-Uzomah and rookie second-round pick R Mason Thomas, but the team will need multiple players to fill out the defensive end rotation in addition to surefire starter George Karlaftis.

Rashee Rice and Cyrus Allen both in 11-on-11s today. First time both have done that on the same day, IIRC.



Ashton Gillotte has headed to the training tent and is rehabbing on the side. — Matt Derrick (@mattderrick) August 10, 2026

Several Chiefs remain sidelined

As reported by Matt Derrick of Chiefs Digest, the Chiefs still had several key players not participating in Monday's practice: right guard Trey Smith (hip), cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (knee), linebacker Drue Tranquill (back) and defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott (PUP, knee).

Of this group of sidelined players, Smith's management is currently the most concerning. On August 7, Smith missed his first practice due to a hip issue, but head coach Andy Reid downplayed the ailment after practice.

"Trey, his hip was bothering him, [we] sent him to a specialist just to have it checked out, precautionary, he's gonna be OK."

Tranquill has managed lower back issues in the past, Sneed is having persistent knee concerns managed regularly, and Norman-Lott is still working back from last season's torn ACL.

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