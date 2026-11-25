The football world knew it was going to be a critical matchup when it got announced, but finally arriving at the moment is an entirely different ballgame. Does it get any better than the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills squaring off on Thanksgiving?

Week 12's nightcap for the Thursday portion sees head coach Andy Reid's crew take the field in Orchard Park against first-year head coach Joe Brady. In a battle of two MVP candidate quarterbacks who are backed by some of the more prolific rushing attacks in the sport, the only thing that can slow this one down is the weather.

Let's break down how both sides match up and put a bow on this Week 12 preview with a confidence meter rating on a scale ranging from 1-10.

Chiefs' offense vs. Bills' defense

After losing wide receiver Tyquan Thornton to a dislocated ankle earlier this season, the Kansas City aerial attack relied on short-range passes far too often. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes' average depth of target became a massive talking point as a result, but he's done some nice work to alleviate those concerns during the club's three-game winning streak.

The test now becomes doing it against a Buffalo defense that revamped its scheme over the course of the offseason and has looked better than expected. Even with a lackluster secondary, the Bills' defensive front is disruptive, led by edge rusher Greg Rousseau. Buffalo stacks the box at a 27.7% rate, good for seventh in the sport, and also runs stunts more often (36.7%) than any other NFL team.

Mahomes' sack avoidance is as good right now as it's ever been — he may need it on Thursday. With right tackle Jaylon Moore out and veteran Fred Johnson not being fully acclimated yet, it's unclear what the offensive line plan will be opposite the trio of rookie Kahlil Benson.

For the third straight week, the Chiefs are without star running back Kenneth Walker III. Normally, that'd put them well behind the proverbial eight-ball, but rookie Emmett Johnson's been fantastic in relief. In his first two professional starts, the Nebraska product has averaged 5.71 yards per touch while flashing his patented tough, elusive style out of the backfield.

Finding ways to stay ahead of the sticks and perhaps establish some deception could be the Chiefs' best friend. Given that it'll be a cold and nasty night at Highmark Stadium, keeping the ball on the ground makes ample sense. It'll only continue to be the case if Kansas City moves the ball against a defense that's 25th in early-down success rate at 45.7%.

Patience could be a virtue in the passing game as well. Per NFL Pro, Buffalo's operated split-safety shells on defense in 57.5% of dropbacks in the previous 10 meetings with the Chiefs, which is almost 10% higher than its mark against other clubs. Cover-1 has been the team's flavor of choice more recently.

Chiefs' defense vs. Bills' offense

Of course, the Chiefs are quite familiar with what Allen's capable of. The superstar signal-caller hasn't played up to his normal standard in the last few weeks, but all it takes is a brief look at his performances against Kansas City in the past to sweep that under the rug.

In the regular season, Allen owns a 99.4 passer rating with 11 touchdowns to three interceptions when facing the Chiefs. In the postseason, despite being 0-4, he's thrown for nine touchdowns and just a single interception. He's insanely dangerous, as defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo knows all too well:

On 4th & 2 with 2:27 left in regulation, Josh Allen dropped back before breaking off a 26-yard TD run.



Allen had just a 1.2% chance of scoring a touchdown once he tucked the ball to run. It was Allen's first scramble TD run against the Chiefs in his career.



Powered by @awscloud pic.twitter.com/xGduuXq6Bb — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) November 18, 2024

A key tendency clash in this one might be the blitz. Kansas City has allowed -0.150 EPA/dropback when bringing the heat, the third-best mark in the sport. Allen's output declines by 0.23 EPA/dropback when blitzed this season, so it's something to keep an eye on for Spagnuolo's group.

As far as the ground game is concerned, that's obviously where Buffalo butters its bread. The offensive line produces the most yards before contact per carry (2.2) on average for halfback James Cook, which pairs well with his explosive tendencies. Cook has rushed for at least 75 yards and a touchdown in nine straight outings, setting an NFL record.

Wrapping everything up here, the Bills love to get under center (second) and use the threat of the run in play action (first). That's helped them achieve the fourth-highest explosive run rate (12.4%), as well as a league-leading explosive pass clip (13.2%), even with an unassuming cast of wide receivers.

It'll be interesting to see how the Chiefs, who have struggled in the past with play-action and also go to their sub-packages frequently, aim to slow down the Buffalo attack. Working in the Chiefs' favor is a lethal cornerback duo of Nohl Williams and Mansoor Delane, in addition to a sound run defense up front.

How special are the special teams?

Jeff Rodgers is in his first year as the Bills' special teams coordinator, possessing experience with the Arizona Cardinals and multiple other organizations in the past. According to Pro Football Focus, this is the No. 2-graded special teams unit in the sport. There's some evidence to back that up.

Only one team starts with better average field position on the offensive side of the ball than Buffalo at its own 33.4-yard line. Elsewhere, placekicker Tyler Bass is 24-of-25 on boots this year, including being perfect inside the 50, and the return duo of wideout Greg Dortch (20 punt bring-backs for 185 yards) and running back Ray Davis (league-leading 30.1 yards per kickoff return) must be accounted for.

Punter Tommy Doman is in eighth place among qualified players at his position with an average of 43.6 net yards per try. A healthy 40.9% of his attempts have landed inside the 20-yard line, with his 9.1% touchback rate trailing Chiefs punter Matt Araiza's 17.1% clip (NFL's highest) by quite a bit.

On the Chiefs' side, kicker Harrison Butker turned in a vintage performance in Week 11 by drilling all of his field goals and extra points. Perhaps he's beginning to turn a corner after a brutal start to the campaign that practically forced Kansas City to bring in competition.

Chiefs Week 12 confidence meter: 5.2

As is usually the case in a Chiefs-Bills tilt, this one feels pretty much like the flip of a coin. Whenever Mahomes and Allen go toe-to-toe, just about anything can happen considering how elite they are at their best.

The difference, in this writer's view, is that we've seen the best of Mahomes more — and more recently — than that of Allen. Not even the loss of Walker can convince me that the Chiefs' offense will completely sputter in what figures to be a scoring environment that is far from ideal.

Ironically, and this may not be the case beyond Week 12, it's the Kansas City defense that might deserve more attention. Via Aaron Schatz, the average offensive DVOA faced by Spagnuolo's collective before Thanksgiving was dead last. Moving forward, including Thursday, it's the most difficult. If that doesn't scream "show me your true colors," I'm not sure what will.

Those in Chiefs circles will soon learn plenty about what this year's team is made of. The last three victories, no matter how impressive, didn't teach anyone something new. There are several paths to both of these AFC powerhouses coming away with wins on Thanksgiving, although siding with the visitors' lack of self-inflicted wounds gives them a slight edge.

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