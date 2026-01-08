Why Chiefs Just Got Serious Competition for Kingsbury

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Dave Canales and Liam Coen aren’t just head coaches now. They’re playoff head coaches.

The Buccaneers offensive coordinator job, a role held by Canales in 2023 and Coen in 2024, was the closest thing to a guaranteed future head-coach position – until this year.

What Tampa Bay's move means for Kansas City

Insider Adam Schefter reported that Todd Bowles has fired his offensive coordinator, Josh Grizzard. And that move could have major implications on the future of Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

Kliff Kingsbury became a free agent earlier this week, fired in Washington by Dan Quinn. The former Commanders offensive coordinator and Cardinals head coach wasn’t just a college head coach for Mahomes. He also served as a college head coach for Baker Mayfield.

Now the Tampa Bay quarterback, Mayfield began his college career at Texas Tech in 2013. Upon Mahomes’ arrival in 2014, Mayfield transferred to Oklahoma and played his final three seasons (2015-17) for the Sooners until becoming the No. 1-overall choice in the 2018 draft.

And because of Mayfield’s presence in Tampa Bay, and Bowles’ defensive pedigree, the Buccaneers are expected to be hot on the trail of Kingsbury.

Both teams ended season on nosedives

Ironically, both the Buccaneers and Chiefs followed similar paths in the second half of the 2025 season. After each authored impressive playoff runs, both organizations fizzled out following their bye weeks.

Tampa Bay opened the year 6-2 well on its way to a fourth straight NFC South title, then lost seven of eight games until beating Canales in the season finale Saturday night. After Atlanta beat New Orleans Sunday, Tampa Bay’s losing stretch proved enough to slam the postseason door in the Buccaneers’ faces.

Kansas City was a Super Bowl favorite after opening the season 5-3. Then, the Chiefs drove off a cliff, losing eight of their last nine. The team’s six-game losing streak to close the season was its longest ever under Andy Reid.

Reid said Monday he wasn’t in a hurry, but Bowles’ decision to remove his offensive coordinator might’ve lit a fire under the Chiefs’ coach. Bowles offers not only Mayfield but also more autonomy over the offense.

Kingsbury also could view the Tampa Bay situation as more conducive to a future head-coach position, too.

