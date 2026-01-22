An Intriguing Offseason Prediction for the Chiefs

It's not hyperbole to say that the survival of the Kansas City Chiefs' dynasty rests on how they can pivot this offseason. In 2025, they managed to win only six games. Their offense had stretches where it was unrecognizable, and their defense took a massive step back.

These problems will be compounded if Matt Nagy and Steve Spagnuolo decide to jump ship for various head coaching opportunities. With such an important offseason ahead of them, what's an intriguing way for the Chiefs to shake up the landscape of the NFL?

Bringing Back a Franchise Legend

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scrambles against Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Odafe Oweh (98) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The Chiefs are already preparing for the departure of one franchise legend this offseason. It hasn't been confirmed that Travis Kelce will retire, but it sure seems like he played his final game at Arrowhead Stadium. They can offset this by bringing back another franchise legend.

The Chiefs have every reason not to pursue Tyreek Hill in free agency. The last thing they need is another multi-millionaire contract on their books when they're already well over the cap for next season.

Sep 29, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) practices before the game against the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-Imagn Images | Rich Storry-Imagn Images

He's coming off a devastating knee injury that kept him out for the season, and there's a chance the 31-year old receiver is never the same. However, if I were to look at this signing optimistically, this could be the offensive juice the Chiefs need to compete in a loaded AFC West division next season.

Hill's former head coach, Mike McDaniel, is the new Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator. Depending on who the Las Vegas Raiders hire, their offense might look scary with Fernando Mendoza at the helm.

Dec 3, 2023; Landover, Maryland, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (R) shakes hands with Washington Commanders assistant head coach/offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy (L) at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The Denver Broncos will be heading into next season as the reigning AFC West champions, and Bo Nix had the best game of his NFL career against the Buffalo Bills in their divisional win over them. The tides are turning on this division, and if the Chiefs don't want to end up at the bottom, they have to make a big splash.

Eric Bieniemy has replaced Matt Nagy as their offensive coordinator, so it's not like the Chiefs haven't been preparing for next year's battle of the AFC West. Hill's best seasons in Kansas City were under Bieniemy. It's a big gamble if the Chiefs were to pull this off, but if they were successful, they'd capture some of that earlier Chiefs magic with a roster better built to compete for another Super Bowl. It's an intriguing proposition for a team desperate for some explosive offense.

Never again miss one major story related to Hill when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Chiefs Kingdom, OnSI welcomes you to the Internet’s No. 1 destination for in-depth info, always free; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). And join the conversation by visiting our Facebook page (here).