Tyreek Hill-Chiefs Reunion Put On Hold (At Least for Now) After Latest Injury Update

The Kansas City Chiefs' wide receiver room has been a concern for quite some time. If general manager Brett Veach was planning on supplementing it with free agent speedster Tyreek Hill, he'll have to wait for a while. Hill continues to work toward an NFL comeback from a dislocated knee he suffered early last season.



His agent, Drew Rosenhaus, revealed on the Pat McAfee Show today that medical personnel have told him to postpone his return until at least October. That takes one of K.C.'s options off the table for at least another month.

"He is doing well," Rosenhaus said on the show. "His doctors have recommended, though, that he postpone his comeback until perhaps sometime in October. So, we're playing it on the safe side... There's a ton of interest in Tyreek, but we just want to make sure that he's 100% good to go."

"His doctors have recommended though that he postpone his comeback until perhaps sometime in October. ... We just want to make sure that he's 100% good to go."



Agent Drew Rosenhaus provides the @PatMcAfeeShow with an update on WR Tyreek Hill's recovery and potential return ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/zz3HPWHvQR — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) September 9, 2026

Although many Chiefs fans have written off a Hill return to the team he won Super Bowl LIV with, most outlets still project Kansas City as his most likely landing spot if he doesn't retire. And as wacky as it seems, the fit sort of makes sense.

The 32-year-old wouldn't be expected to play the same role he did throughout the first six years of his Chiefs tenure, but he could still make an impact in a receiver room with plenty of questions. He'd also come at a significant discount, given his familiarity with the offense and the fact he's coming off a lengthy recovery.

Sep 29, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) is tended to by medical staff after injuring his leg against the New York Jets during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Aside from Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy — whose availability is always a toss-up — the only receivers with NFL experience on the roster are Tyquan Thornton, Jalen Royals, and Nikko Remigio. Fifth-round rookie Cyrus Allen is making a push for the third receiver spot, though he is currently listed behind Thornton on the unofficial depth chart.



It's impossible to predict what Hill could bring to Kansas City, as he's getting up there in age and coming off a major injury. Still, a reunion could be worth considering if the front office has that little faith in its current group.

Even if Hill were healthy enough to sign with Kansas City right now, he'd still need time to ramp back up to football speed. He is coming off an injury that many considered to be career-ending at the time. It isn't even a sure thing that the organization would be willing to open up a roster spot to make room for him.

Either way, the Chiefs will have to keep their eyes peeled for another option if they plan to add to the receiving corps in the coming weeks.

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