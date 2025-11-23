Here’s a Closer Look at Causes Behind Chiefs’ Cleats on Sunday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – George Karlaftis said Friday he’s proud of defensive end Ashton Gillotte. And not just because the rookie’s first sack two weeks ago against reigning MVP Josh Allen.
Gillotte is one of dozens of Chiefs players raising awareness for charity when the team hosts the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday (12 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV, Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan). It’s the local activation of the NFL’s annual My Cause My Cleats campaign, a wildly successful initiative now in its ninth season.
Gillotte’s customized cleats raise awareness for The Lord’s Kitchen Ministries and Place of Hope, which assist communities in the areas of food insecurity, veteran housing, addiction recovery, foster kids, teen moms and human trafficking.
And the rookie would love nothing more than to honor those worthy causes with a worthy sack of Daniel Jones on Sunday.
“Ashton’s getting better every single week,” Karlaftis said Friday. “He's been thrown in the fire, has gone through the gauntlet, much like a lot of other younger guys have. Kind of reminds me of myself around three years ago now.
“So, he getting thrown in the fire. He's getting better every single week. He's asking a lot of questions. He wants to get better. He wants to be great. So, he's doing a great job. He's going to continue to get better. And I’m proud of him and his effort.”
Karlaftis also will wear customized cleats, raising awareness for the Kansas City Public Schools Education Foundation, which works in the social-justice realm to promote education, economic advances and police relations.
Here’s the full list of footwear and causes fans will see on the Chiefs Sunday:
- P Matt Araiza, Matthew Friedman Memorial Foundation, Brain Aneurysm Awareness
- K Harrison Butker, Herzog Foundation, Christian Education
- DE Mike Danna, Braden's Hope for Childhood Cancer, Cancer Awareness & Prevention
- DE Ashton Gillotte, The Lord's Kitchen Ministries and Place of Hope, Food Insecurity, Veteran Housing, Addiction Recovery; Foster Kids, Teen Moms, Human Trafficking
- DB Jaden Hicks, Children's Mercy Kansas City, Cancer Awareness & Prevention
- DT Chris Jones, Light the World Giving Machine, Food Insecurity, Health and Wellness
- DE George Karlaftis, Kansas City Public Schools Education Foundation, Social Justice (Education, Economic Advancement, Police Relations)
- TE Travis Kelce, Eighty-Seven and Running, Youth (Health/Wellness, Football Camps, Programming)
- QB Patrick Mahomes, 15 and the Mahomies Foundation, Youth (Health/Wellness, Football Camps, Programming)
- CB Trent McDuffie, T22 McDuffie Foundation and Solace House, Youth (Health/Wellness, Football Camps, Programming)
- OL Jaylon Moore, Commonwealth Impact Foundation, Hunger and Food Insecurity
- DT Derrick Nnadi, American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, Mental Health
- DT Omarr Norman-Lott, World Wildlife Fund, Defenders of Wildlife
- WR Rashee Rice, Rashee Rice Legacy Foundation, Mental Health
- G Trey Smith, Uncornered, Street Violence
- TE Robert Tonyan, Gi Gi’s Playhouse (Illinois), Health Disease Awareness/Prevention
- CB Jaylen Watson, Best Buddies - Missouri, Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities
- TE Jared Wiley, Bridge East Temple Foundation, Youth (Health/Wellness, Football Camps, Programming)
- WR Xavier Worthy, The Worthy 1's Foundation, Single Moms & Youth
