Arrowhead Report

Chiefs-Colts Live Game Thread

Kansas City Chiefs host Indianapolis Colts in game with monstrous postseason implications.

Zak Gilbert

Sep 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A Stealth bomber plane provides a flyover prior to a game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Sep 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A Stealth bomber plane provides a flyover prior to a game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
In this story:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- To see the live game thread, scheduled to kick off at 12 p.m. CT (1 p.m. ET), check back here at that time.

josh alle
Nov 20, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs with the ball as Houston Texans defensive end Danielle Hunter (55) applies defensive pressure during the second half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Houston Texans didn’t do the Chiefs any favors on Thursday night. Their defense-driven win over the Bills actually dropped Kansas City’s playoff chances by 2 percent, according to The Athletic. Before Thursday, the Chiefs had a 56-percent shot at the postseason. After the Houston win, Kansas City stands at 54 percent.

hollywood brow
Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Hollywood Brown (5) scores a touchdown as Baltimore Ravens cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (3) defends during the fourth quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Those numbers get chopped in half on Sunday unless the Chiefs (5-5) can beat the Colts (8-2). Every game is a playoff contest for the Chiefs from here on out.

In fact, the Chiefs’ season is basically an overtime coin toss.

But before kickoff, a few appetizers…

Recommended stories you may have missed this week.

  • Chiefs know cigars don’t go out unless they win, even though they’re painfully close. Here’s why they believe those cigars are coming.
  • The Chiefs have played 17 postseason games since 2021, but there’s no F-word in their vocabulary.

Chiefs Kingdom, don’t be left out. Register for our absolutely FREE newsletter on your team, arriving daily in your inbox with the latest news and in-depth analysis. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

feed

Published
Zak Gilbert
ZAK GILBERT

Since his freshman year at the University of Colorado, Zak Gilbert has worked 30 years in sports, including 18 NFL seasons. He's spent time with four NFL teams, serving as head of communications for both the Raiders and Browns. A veteran of nine Super Bowls, he most recently worked six seasons in the NFL's New York league office. He now serves as the Kansas City Chiefs Beat Writer On SI