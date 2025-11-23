Chiefs-Colts Live Game Thread
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- To see the live game thread, scheduled to kick off at 12 p.m. CT (1 p.m. ET), check back here at that time.
The Houston Texans didn’t do the Chiefs any favors on Thursday night. Their defense-driven win over the Bills actually dropped Kansas City’s playoff chances by 2 percent, according to The Athletic. Before Thursday, the Chiefs had a 56-percent shot at the postseason. After the Houston win, Kansas City stands at 54 percent.
Those numbers get chopped in half on Sunday unless the Chiefs (5-5) can beat the Colts (8-2). Every game is a playoff contest for the Chiefs from here on out.
In fact, the Chiefs’ season is basically an overtime coin toss.
But before kickoff, a few appetizers…
Recommended stories you may have missed this week.
- Broadcast Boards: Karlaftis says Chiefs have to find a way to find a way.
- Chiefs know cigars don’t go out unless they win, even though they’re painfully close. Here’s why they believe those cigars are coming.
- Travis Kelce could have a clone on the other team.
- The future Hall of Fame tight end opened up about what’ll happen after this season.
- The Chiefs have played 17 postseason games since 2021, but there’s no F-word in their vocabulary.
Chiefs Kingdom, don’t be left out. Register for our absolutely FREE newsletter on your team, arriving daily in your inbox with the latest news and in-depth analysis. SIGN UP HERE NOW.