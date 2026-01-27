How Shrewd Reid Quickly Maneuvered to Assemble Chiefs Staff

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Sometimes, the young hotshot isn’t the best fit.

The New York Jets removed offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand from their staff on Tuesday. Now, Aaron Glenn will embark on a search to replace him, potentially considering Matt Nagy to call plays next season.

Chiefs have had three playcallers in 16 years

Whoever holds that job description will become the Jets’ 12th playcaller in 16 years, according to Rich Cimini. Meanwhile, the Chiefs have had three over that period (Bill Muir in 2011, Brian Daboll in 2012 and Andy Reid since 2013).

Playcallers are trending older, too. An hour before news broke of Engstrand’s departure, 62-year-old Mike McCarthy confirmed he’d call Pittsburgh’s plays as the Steelers’ new head coach. Fellow sexagenarians Sean Payton in Denver and Todd Bowles in Tampa Bay also call plays. So does the dean of NFL coaches, Reid.

51 percent

“Listen, I still enjoy calling plays,” Reid said Monday, “but what I do is, I'm not afraid to delegate, get opinions from people, and then, even in certain situations, letting them go ahead and call things in different areas.

“So, we do this jointly. I keep it open, and I’ve felt that that's the best way I want guys to contribute. I want to them work hard and be experts in their area, and then cumulatively in all areas. I've always mixed and matched there, I guess I'd tell you, and it’s seemed to be fairly productive.”

That’s an understatement, at least from 2013-24. But even though the Chiefs slipped to 6-11 in 2025, the worst season of Patrick Mahomes’ career, their stability is the envy of the league.

Broncos, Chargers coordinators uncertain

Just ask Sean Payton, who could be losing two critical members of his coaching staff in coming days. Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph is still a candidate for head-coach jobs in Las Vegas and Arizona. So is Davis Webb, Payton’s quarterbacks coach. Another top assistant, Jim Leonhard, is now a strong candidate in Buffalo as defensive coordinator for Joe Brady.

In fact, assuming Denver loses one of those individuals, Reid is likely the first AFC West coach to enter 2026 knowing his full coaching staff (he’s believed to already know his running backs coach, although the team hasn’t announced it).

That’s why he was laser focused on Eric Bieniemy. Reid had a six-month head start, too. He said Nagy told him before the season that he was planning to spread his wings after the 2025 campaign, aspiring to land another head-coaching role.

“I know both guys and know them well,” Reid explained, referring to Bieniemy and Nagy. “I've worked with them hand in hand, won championships with them. And so, here's Nags in a position where he's got an opportunity here, potentially, to move on and create things for he and his family, so I'm on one side of that. I'm pushing that saying, ‘Let's go, man. Do your thing.’

“And on the other side, I've got to sit there and go, ‘Who's going to replace this guy?’ You just came off of winning a couple championships and going to three Super Bowls. EB becomes an obvious guy that you'd want to talk to, I would think, from a logical standpoint. So, I think he's a great fit.”

Engstrand wasn’t a great fit in New York, however. Neither was Mark Roman with the Chargers, fired by John Harbaugh after another wild-card playoff loss. Suddenly, Harbaugh finds himself in the same shoes as Dan Campbell a year ago, having to replace both coordinators (Jesse Minter left last week to become Ravens head coach).

