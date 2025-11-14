What the Chiefs Have To Keep in Mind Against the Broncos
The Kansas City Chiefs will be facing the Denver Broncos for the first time this season in Week 11. Before the season had started, the Chiefs knew the Broncos were going to give them problems based on how their two games went in 2024.
However, they never could've guessed just how important these games would be to them. A loss would put them at serious jeopardy of missing the playoffs completely, which is inexcusable for a team with Andy Reid, Steve Spagnuolo, and Patrick Mahomes.
Week 11 Preview
Thomas Valentine is a sports writer for Pro Football Focus, and he wrote an article previewing every game that will take place during Week 11 of the NFL. For the Chiefs' game against the Broncos, he identified the biggest matchup to look out for to be Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice matched up against Broncos cornerback Ja'Quan McMillan.
"Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (83.1 grade) has played outside more than anticipated since his return in Week 7, but he’s still dominant out of the slot. That’s where the Chiefs could look to utilize him against the Broncos — even without Pat Surtain II (68.6 grade; 28th) roaming the boundary", said Valentine.
Since coming back from his suspension, Rice hasn't put up 100 yards in any of his 3 games back, and that streak will likely continue past Week 11. The Broncos have the second-best defense in the NFL, and as good as the Chiefs' offense has been performing as of late, they have their work cut out for them.
"Rice has caught 20 passes for 215 yards and three touchdowns in three weeks, and could see a lot of Broncos corner Ja’Quan McMillian (69.0 grade; 26th) in the slot. Rice has the clear size advantage, but McMillan has yielded just 27 receptions for 260 yards in 10 games. He’s as tough as they come".
McMillian will be tasked with stopping the Chiefs' biggest weapon on offense, and the back and forth between these two will set the tone for the game. The Chiefs can't get much going out of their run game, so Rice gives them their only avenue for explosive offense.
Xavier Worthy has played limited minutes in practice leading up to the game, and if he won't be available for them on Sunday, Mahomes and Rice will have to be in sync if they want any chance at besting the Broncos' defense. Their defense has what it takes to beat Bo Nix and the Broncos' offense; it's just a matter of their offense getting it together.
