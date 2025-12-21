Chiefs Reveal Surprise Inactive vs. Titans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Dameon Pierce’s Chiefs debut will have to wait.

One day after signing him to the active roster, the Chiefs on Sunday listed the veteran running back among seven inactives against the Titans (12 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV, Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan).

Whether the Chiefs wanted to give him more time in the playbook or they wanted to save their running backs before a short week (they have Denver at home on Christmas night this Thursday), the explosive running back won’t play.

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Brashard Smith (24) runs the ball as Indianapolis Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin (44) attempts the tackle during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

That means rookie Brashard Smith might have more of a workload out of the Chiefs’ backfield on Sunday. Plus, Pierce’s absence combined with an inactive Tyquan Thornton (out with concussion) leaves Smith as the team’s primary kickoff returner.

“He's gonna get more, just because of the fact that Tyquan is out,” special teams coordinator Dave Toub said Thursday, referring to Smith. “We're gonna try to get him more touches, obviously.

“He's another young player that we're trying to develop, and he's really come a long way and he's done a real good job handling the football. It's not too big for him. He's just another one of those young players that we’re excited about.”

Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Jalen Royals (11) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Also, as expected for Kansas City, wide receiver Rashee Rice (concussion), tackle Jaylon Moore (knee), cornerback Trent McDuffie (knee) and defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi (illness) are out. Additionally, reserve offensive lineman C.J. Hanson is inactive.

McDuffie’s absence is expected to provide more reps for rookie Nohl Williams, while Moore being inactive is expected to pave the way for Chu Godrick to make his first NFL start, at right tackle.

The Chiefs on Saturday announced several roster moves, including moving tackle Jawaan Taylor (elbow) and linebacker Leo Chenal (shoulder) to injured reserve. With Chenal sidelined, rookie Jeffrey Bassa is expected to see his most playing time at linebacker.

Jul 22, 2025; St. Joseph, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Jeffrey Bassa (31) walks down the hill to the practice fields during training camp at Missouri Western State University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Titans update

Kansas City might lean more heavily toward its run game on Sunday. Not only is Patrick Mahomes (knee surgery) out for the season, but the Titans are also down leading-tackler Cedric Gray.

Here are the full inactive lists for both teams.

Kansas City Chiefs

WR Rashee Rice

CB Trent McDuffie

RB Dameon Pierce

OL C.J. Hanson

T Jaylon Moore

Nov 16, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyquan Thornton (80) catches the ball over Denver Broncos cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian (29) in the third quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

WR Tyquan Thornton

DT Derrick Nnadi

Tennessee Titans

OL Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson

OL Garrett Dellinger

OL Drew Moss

DL Cam Horsley

Dec 7, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) runs the ball against Tennessee Titans linebacker Cedric Gray (33) during the first quarter at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

LB Cedric Gray

S Erick Hallett

Chiefs Kingdom, keep your browser here for the Internet’s top coverage, and register for an absolutely FREE newsletter. Get the latest news and in-depth info daily, and SIGN UP HERE NOW.