Chiefs Reveal Surprise Inactive vs. Titans
In this story:
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Dameon Pierce’s Chiefs debut will have to wait.
One day after signing him to the active roster, the Chiefs on Sunday listed the veteran running back among seven inactives against the Titans (12 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV, Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan).
Whether the Chiefs wanted to give him more time in the playbook or they wanted to save their running backs before a short week (they have Denver at home on Christmas night this Thursday), the explosive running back won’t play.
That means rookie Brashard Smith might have more of a workload out of the Chiefs’ backfield on Sunday. Plus, Pierce’s absence combined with an inactive Tyquan Thornton (out with concussion) leaves Smith as the team’s primary kickoff returner.
“He's gonna get more, just because of the fact that Tyquan is out,” special teams coordinator Dave Toub said Thursday, referring to Smith. “We're gonna try to get him more touches, obviously.
“He's another young player that we're trying to develop, and he's really come a long way and he's done a real good job handling the football. It's not too big for him. He's just another one of those young players that we’re excited about.”
Also, as expected for Kansas City, wide receiver Rashee Rice (concussion), tackle Jaylon Moore (knee), cornerback Trent McDuffie (knee) and defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi (illness) are out. Additionally, reserve offensive lineman C.J. Hanson is inactive.
McDuffie’s absence is expected to provide more reps for rookie Nohl Williams, while Moore being inactive is expected to pave the way for Chu Godrick to make his first NFL start, at right tackle.
The Chiefs on Saturday announced several roster moves, including moving tackle Jawaan Taylor (elbow) and linebacker Leo Chenal (shoulder) to injured reserve. With Chenal sidelined, rookie Jeffrey Bassa is expected to see his most playing time at linebacker.
Titans update
Kansas City might lean more heavily toward its run game on Sunday. Not only is Patrick Mahomes (knee surgery) out for the season, but the Titans are also down leading-tackler Cedric Gray.
Here are the full inactive lists for both teams.
Kansas City Chiefs
WR Rashee Rice
CB Trent McDuffie
RB Dameon Pierce
OL C.J. Hanson
T Jaylon Moore
WR Tyquan Thornton
DT Derrick Nnadi
Tennessee Titans
OL Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson
OL Garrett Dellinger
OL Drew Moss
DL Cam Horsley
LB Cedric Gray
S Erick Hallett
Chiefs Kingdom, keep your browser here for the Internet’s top coverage, and register for an absolutely FREE newsletter. Get the latest news and in-depth info daily, and SIGN UP HERE NOW.
Since his freshman year at the University of Colorado, Zak Gilbert has worked 30 years in sports, including 18 NFL seasons. He's spent time with four NFL teams, serving as head of communications for both the Raiders and Browns. A veteran of nine Super Bowls, he most recently worked six seasons in the NFL's New York league office. He now serves as the Kansas City Chiefs Beat Writer On SIFollow zaksgilbert