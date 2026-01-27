Why the Chiefs' Road to AFC West Title Just Got Tougher

The Los Angeles Chargers officially hired Mike McDaniel as the team's offensive coordinator heading into the 2026 season.

After reports surfaced early last week that Jim Harbaugh was strengthening his coaching staff with the arrival of McDaniel, news broke a couple of days later that the 42-year-old coach was scheduled to interview for the Buffalo Bills' head coach vacancy . McDaniel was also mentioned as a serious candidate for the Las Vegas Raiders' head coach vacancy.

Dec 28, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel runs off the field following a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

There seemed to be a chance that the former Miami Dolphins head coach could be stolen from the Chargers, which would have been a frustrating development from Los Angeles' perspective. However, Harbaugh and the Chargers landed one of the most sought-after coaches in this year's cycle, providing Justin Herbert with an innovative play-caller.

With McDaniel officially joining Los Angeles , how should the Kansas City Chiefs feel about his arrival to the AFC West?

What Does This Mean for Kansas City?

Nov 2, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo reacts from the sideline during the second half against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Obviously, when a competitive team within your division hires a coach with significant interest around the league, it is never a good feeling. The Chiefs struggled against the Chargers this year when Los Angeles was short-handed on the offensive line and operated with Greg Roman as the play-caller. The Chargers' offensive line should be much healthier next season, as Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater are both expected back for the start of 2026. In addition, McDaniel is an immense upgrade at offensive coordinator and could be the top head coach candidate next offseason, as his scheme expands with Herbert as his quarterback.

Los Angeles went 2-0 against Kansas City in 2025, which included knocking out the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 15. The playoff loss to the New England Patriots led to the Chargers firing Roman after two seasons, elevating Los Angeles' offensive coordinator as one of the most attractive opportunities for available coaches.

Does This Catapult Los Angeles Above Kansas City in 2026?

Sep 29, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid shakes hands with Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh after the game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Chiefs' success hinges on Patrick Mahomes' health, as the 30-year-old quarterback is recovering from a torn ACL, which he sustained in the Week 15 loss to the Chargers. If Mahomes is available Week 1, which should be considered unlikely, Kansas City will continue to be viewed better than Los Angeles.

However, even if the three-time Super Bowl MVP is the opening week starter, the Chargers' roster does not contain as many weaknesses as the Chiefs' roster. Losing Jesse Minter is a monumental loss, but Los Angeles could be an elite offense with McDaniel as the offensive coordinator.