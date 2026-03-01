One Defensive Back Who Stood Out for Chiefs at NFL Combine

The Kansas City Chiefs will have a bevy of needs on their roster this offseason as the long journey back to the postseason begins for the once-dominant franchise. After finishing 6-11 this past season, change is needed, and the retooling process is set to begin with the Chiefs in the coming weeks and months.

Kansas City will likely be active in the NFL Draft, considering its No. 9 overall selection. The Scouting Combine opened the door for the Chiefs to get a closer look at key prospects who could be taken ahead, around, or after their first-round pick. While he may be a reach, Oregon safety Dillon Thieneman had one of the best overall performances of any player in the draft.

How Dillon Thieneman became a standout and riser at the combine

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon defensive back Dillion Thieneman (DB52) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Chiefs have had a great history of elite safeties dating back to 2009 when they drafted Eric Berry, and later when they signed Tyrann Mathieu at the start of the Patrick Mahomes era. Should Caleb Downs be available at No. 9 overall, the Ohio State superstar could very well be in the mix to be the team's choice, but one other name has come into the picture after a terrific display.

Thieneman has been an elite safety in the Big 10 for the past three years, including his first two with the Purdue Boilermakers, where he snagged six interceptions as a true freshman. He later transferred to Oregon, where he quickly became their star defensive back. All Thieneman needed to do during the pre-draft process was prove he is worthy of a first-round selection.

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon defensive back Dillion Thieneman (DB52) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Thieneman posted excellent times and scoring at the combine with a 4.35-second 40-yard dash, a 41-inch vertical jump, a 10'5" broad jump, and 18 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press. This is an elite athlete who matched his positional drills display to his tape at Oregon and Purdue. Thieneman was incredible smooth, fluid, and disciplined in each drill, potentially earning his spot amongst some of the best prospects in the draft.

While Thieneman may be a reach at No. 9 overall, he could be an excellent trade-back option for the Chiefs. His tape features ample ball skills, incredible versatility, high-end football IQ, and great tackling ability in run support. Kansas City needs a safety who can be their Kyle Hamilton, Derwin James, or Eric Berry, and Thieneman has presented them an opportunity to be their guy in the first round.

Register for our absolutely FREE newsletter, emailed with the latest news, analysis, and the best stories on your beloved Chiefs each day. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Be sure to follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @ZakSGilbert and make sure you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.