Nine months removed from suffering a torn ACL and LCL, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes made his much-anticipated return to the field. Monday's prime-time game against the Denver Broncos provided him with a great opportunity to clear any remaining physical or mental hurdles standing in his way.

Thirty-one points later, though, the two-time NFL MVP believes he left plenty of production on the gridiron. Even with such a convincing victory in the books, he isn't satisfied with his performance.

"I feel like I was moving around fast [and] I think I was a little quick with my reads," Mahomes told media on Monday night. "There were some people where if I just got to the second or third read, they were open, especially earlier in the game. I tried to force a few things early and then I had a few overstrides, which is kind of part of it. I've got to get back to being balanced where I can make those throws. When I overstride, it goes a little bit lower, so you can see that throughout the game."

In all, Mahomes' box score was nothing to write home about. He finished the outing 15-of-27 passing for 184 yards and a pair of touchdowns — both scores had infinitely more to do with his surroundings than himself. He also had an ugly interception on what could be chalked up to a miscommunication with wide receiver Xavier Worthy.

Still, simply completing the game and getting into the swing of live action again were two major victories for someone who's seen and done just about everything else the sport has to offer. Mahomes said in the days leading up to Week 1's showdown that he just wanted to be himself, and he now feels he's a step or two closer to that despite not living up to his lofty expectations.

"I just wanted to play," Mahomes said. "I had done so much rehab and so much work to put myself in this position. I just wanted to get out there and play. This is what you do it for. I was able to play and go out there, and my guys around me kind of helped me so whenever I felt like I didn't play my best football, we still were able to go out there and beat a really good football team pretty well. It's because the guys around me stepped up and knew that they were going to have to help me as I kind of get back into the rhythm of things."

MAHOMES WITH HIS LEGS 😤 pic.twitter.com/9OQ4v2ugZZ — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 15, 2026

Head coach Andy Reid and his staff opted for a game plan that likely had something to do with Mahomes' timeline, as well as a back injury to left tackle Josh Simmons. A run-heavy approach saw newcomer Kenneth Walker III explode for 173 rushing yards, and the passing attack was anything but scary.

According to TruMedia, a whopping 40.7% of Mahomes' passes were at or behind the line of scrimmage, good for the third-highest split in Week 1. He got the ball out in less than 2.5 seconds on 59.3% of tries, good for fourth, although it wasn't due to looming pressure. Mahomes reiterated that he was sped up largely due to his internal clock not quite being recalibrated just yet.

"I've got to be better," Mahomes said. "At the end of the day, I have to be better. There were times when those guys were open and I was a little bit quick with my reads and getting the ball out of my hand. I have to have the trust in the offensive line [and] I have to have the trust in myself that I can withstand taking the hits. But it's a good start as far as just being out there and playing."

Mahomes' goal is still to be stronger than ever; he has a ways to go before reaching that point on the field. If this is the worst he'll be all year long, the Chiefs should be in perfectly fine shape.

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