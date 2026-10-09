Although the Kansas City Chiefs are on a bye week, many folks are still talking about the lone undefeated team left in the AFC. Some of that is for good reason, but there's also a glaring hole on the roster that needs to be addressed at some point.

With wide receiver Tyquan Thornton suffering a dislocated ankle in Week 4's win over the Las Vegas Raiders, it'd likely behoove general manager Brett Veach to add another pass catcher. The only issue is that the in-season talent pool doesn't contain many quality options, leaving the franchise in a tough spot.

The most recent bit of Chiefs-related wideout news sums that up pretty perfectly. According to Pete Sweeney of the Kansas City Star, Veach and Co. are "among several teams" interested in free agent Justin Watson.

The Chiefs are among several teams interested in WR Justin Watson, per source.



Watson played for Kansas City from 2022-24 and is a three-time Super Bowl champion, having beaten the Chiefs with the Bucs before being part of their back-to-back title teams. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) October 9, 2026

Watson being the latest name tied to KC emphasizes just how dried up the market is. Barring a trade that would almost surely cost NFL Draft capital, he's right in the thick of the tier of players the team could be vying for. Does a reunion with the three-time Super Bowl champ make any sense? Let's break it down.

The case for the Chiefs signing Justin Watson

They oftentimes come off as buzz phrases in Chiefs circles, but they do matter to the organization and come in handy given the timing of any potential signing once the season's rolling. Veteran experience, familiarity with the scheme, attention to detail, alignment versatility and more all carry significance. Watson checks each and every box there.

Now in his age-30 campaign, Watson has 1,716 regular-season offensive snaps under his belt as a member of the Chiefs and over 500 spanning five other years with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Houston Texans. Thinking from a Thornton-esque perspective regarding the operation of the offense, the former fifth-round pick also possesses proven chemistry with quarterback Patrick Mahomes on vertical passing concepts.

Watson carried a 17.2-yard average depth of target in Kansas City from 2022-2024. He averaged 13.9 yards before the catch per reception and owned an 89.8 passer rating when targeted. According to Pro Football Focus, Watson spent between 63.9% and 68.8% of his time lined up out wide over his three Chiefs seasons. Thornton was at 62.5% in 2025 and is at 70.9% in 2026.

It also doesn't hurt that Watson is a bigger-bodied player than most of the current Chiefs receiver room (6-foot-2, 215 pounds), is a willing and (mostly) capable blocker and can play special teams. Things like that stand out to the coaching staff and front office, for better or worse.

The case against the Chiefs signing Justin Watson

Simply put, Watson just wasn't a very good player during his time with the Chiefs. According to SumerSports, his 50.94% catch rate ranked sixth among all Kansas City wideouts in 2023. The following year, he owned an 0.72 yards per route run figure that was dead last in the group and trailed sixth-place Marquez Valdes-Scantling (0.89) by a decent margin.

The advanced data not being in Watson's favor doesn't stop there. NFL Pro pegs him as posting a -9.8% catch rate over expected in 2022, then a -1.3% mark in 2023 before it spiked to +6.0% in his final Kansas City season. He was worth 17.2 EPA in the latter campaign, but that can't be a reliable expectation baseline for the current year.

Other factors must also be considered, even with Thornton set to miss most or all of this season. What's the latest with Tyreek Hill? The Chiefs have been linked to him at every step over the last few weeks, although his ongoing legal situation muddies those waters quite a bit. Would a Watson addition put that potential acquisition on ice?

What about costing players like second-year man Jalen Royals and rookie Cyrus Allen developmental reps? Is Watson that much better than either option at this stage in his career? So many moving pieces make this far from a no-brainer of a decision.

The verdict

Now on the wrong side of the aging curve, it's fair to question what Watson has left in the tank. His Texans tenure was virtually silent, but it's also not like he forgot how to function in a Kansas City-style offense after the end of the 2024-25 campaign. As long as there's still some speed, he can execute the same type of role he used to have.

If the Chiefs did sign Watson, this writer doesn't believe head coach Andy Reid and company would be quite as compelled to put him on the field as often as a JuJu Smith-Schuster. Additionally, Watson doesn't carry any off-the-field baggage and isn't recovering from a major injury, so he'd be a more immediate plug-and-play (and keep in the lineup) fit than someone like Hill.

At the end of the day, Watson might just be a more appropriate Thornton replacement than multiple internal options or free agent avenues. Even if he isn't a clear-cut needle-mover, it may not hurt to bring him in and see what he's got as a part-time player. An emphasis should be placed on the part, though, coming with the understanding that the double champion with the Chiefs wouldn't be saving the receiver room.

Again, that's an unfortunate reminder of where things are at. Help could be on the way while still not solving the current problem to the optimal degree.

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