Three Draft Prospects the Chiefs Could Land in 2026

While the 2025 campaign is still in full swing, it doesn't hurt to take a look at mock drafts. Wanna know who the Kansas City Chiefs could add next draft? Check out below.

Dominic Minchella

Apr 23, 2025; Green Bay, WI, USA; The 2025 NFL Draft logo at the NFL Draft Experience at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Apr 23, 2025; Green Bay, WI, USA; The 2025 NFL Draft logo at the NFL Draft Experience at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Yes, the 2025 NFL campaign isn't ending anytime soon, but that doesn't mean that several front offices across the league aren't keeping their eyes peeled for new talent. Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach could be busy this offseason, especially depending on how this season ends.

The Chiefs have built their dynasty primarily through the NFL Draft, and with some inconsistencies this season, the Chiefs could easily add more ammo to the franchise come next spring.

According to James Fragoza of Pro Football Network, three names stand out as players the Chiefs should look at in the first three rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft. As things currently stand, the Chiefs would hold the 15th overall pick, but things could easily change from now until then.

Fragoza's Mock

1st Round

According to Fragoza, the Chiefs would use their first round pick on Tennessee cornerback Jermod McCoy. Depending on who leaves in free agency, this could be a reality for the front office to target, positionally.

Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy (3) before a college football game between Tennessee and UAB at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 20, 2025. / Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
  • "Jermod McCoy has yet to play a snap this season due to a torn ACL in 2024, plummeting his draft stock in the eyes of most. But not mine. McCoy could not play a single game this year and still be a first-round pick based on his 2024 tape," Fragoza wrote.

The Chiefs already took a chance on an injured player in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, raising the question of whether they'd do so again. The Chiefs could use some depth at cornerback alongside Trent McDuffie in 2026, but maybe not a player coming off a significant injury.

Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) takes the field prior to a game against the Baltimore Ravens at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

2nd Round

According to Fragoza, the Chiefs would use their second round pick to add to a much-needed position when looking at the roster's depth chart: running back. In this case, Washington's Jonah Coleman would don a Chiefs uniform, adding to the room in a big way.

Oct 4, 2025; College Park, Maryland, USA; Washington Huskies running back Jonah Coleman (1) carries the ball against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images / Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images
  • "Jonah Coleman doesn’t have the eye-popping 40 or highlight-reel hops, but what he does have is a bulldog build and a relentless motor that just wears defenses down. At 5’9″, 228 pounds, he churns out tough yards inside, showing sharp feet, quick cuts, and the contact balance to shake tackles and bounce off bodies, even as a receiver," Fragoza wrote.

Isiah Pacheco, Kareem Hunt, and Elijah Mitchell are all set to become free agents at season's end, leaving Brashard Smith as the only running back on the roster. Totally makes sense for the Chiefs to look at a running back, and potentially even Coleman.

Oct 27, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) reacts after a play against the Washington Commanders during the fourth quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

3rd Round

To wrap up his three round mock draft, Fragoza sees the Chiefs drafting a tight end, even if Travis Kelce decides to retire or not. Baylor's Michael Trigg would hear his name get called in this mock draft, which could be a nice addition for a Kansas City squad in need of tight end depth.

  • "Don’t know Michael Trigg? Just turn on his highlight reel, and you’ll think he’s a first-round talent. Of course, being that he’s a TE, he won’t go close to Round 1, but his catch radius and fluidity as a pass catcher will see him selected in the Top 100," Fragoza wrote.
Nov 23, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears tight end Michael Trigg (1) runs with the ball after a reception as Houston Cougars linebacker Michael Batton (44) attempts to make a tackle during the second quarter at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

