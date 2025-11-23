Three Draft Prospects the Chiefs Could Land in 2026
Yes, the 2025 NFL campaign isn't ending anytime soon, but that doesn't mean that several front offices across the league aren't keeping their eyes peeled for new talent. Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach could be busy this offseason, especially depending on how this season ends.
The Chiefs have built their dynasty primarily through the NFL Draft, and with some inconsistencies this season, the Chiefs could easily add more ammo to the franchise come next spring.
According to James Fragoza of Pro Football Network, three names stand out as players the Chiefs should look at in the first three rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft. As things currently stand, the Chiefs would hold the 15th overall pick, but things could easily change from now until then.
Fragoza's Mock
1st Round
According to Fragoza, the Chiefs would use their first round pick on Tennessee cornerback Jermod McCoy. Depending on who leaves in free agency, this could be a reality for the front office to target, positionally.
- "Jermod McCoy has yet to play a snap this season due to a torn ACL in 2024, plummeting his draft stock in the eyes of most. But not mine. McCoy could not play a single game this year and still be a first-round pick based on his 2024 tape," Fragoza wrote.
The Chiefs already took a chance on an injured player in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, raising the question of whether they'd do so again. The Chiefs could use some depth at cornerback alongside Trent McDuffie in 2026, but maybe not a player coming off a significant injury.
2nd Round
According to Fragoza, the Chiefs would use their second round pick to add to a much-needed position when looking at the roster's depth chart: running back. In this case, Washington's Jonah Coleman would don a Chiefs uniform, adding to the room in a big way.
- "Jonah Coleman doesn’t have the eye-popping 40 or highlight-reel hops, but what he does have is a bulldog build and a relentless motor that just wears defenses down. At 5’9″, 228 pounds, he churns out tough yards inside, showing sharp feet, quick cuts, and the contact balance to shake tackles and bounce off bodies, even as a receiver," Fragoza wrote.
Isiah Pacheco, Kareem Hunt, and Elijah Mitchell are all set to become free agents at season's end, leaving Brashard Smith as the only running back on the roster. Totally makes sense for the Chiefs to look at a running back, and potentially even Coleman.
3rd Round
To wrap up his three round mock draft, Fragoza sees the Chiefs drafting a tight end, even if Travis Kelce decides to retire or not. Baylor's Michael Trigg would hear his name get called in this mock draft, which could be a nice addition for a Kansas City squad in need of tight end depth.
- "Don’t know Michael Trigg? Just turn on his highlight reel, and you’ll think he’s a first-round talent. Of course, being that he’s a TE, he won’t go close to Round 1, but his catch radius and fluidity as a pass catcher will see him selected in the Top 100," Fragoza wrote.
