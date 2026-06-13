Roster turnover has been a major theme for the Kansas City Chiefs this offseason, as general manager Brett Veach is seeking a return to form for his team in 2025-26. The club continued on that trend this week on a more minor scale, trading backup offensive tackle Wanya Morris.

After Morris's camp made it known that he wanted the upside of a larger role elsewhere, the Chiefs wasted no time making it happen. With Morris now a member of the Atlanta Falcons, how does the team's updated tackle picture look?

Joshua Brisco and Nate Taylor discussed all of that and more on the latest episode of the Only Weird Games podcast on KC Sports Network.

The starters: Josh Simmons and Jaylon Moore

There's no room for interpretation here. Barring an injury or something else completely unforeseen, 2025 first-round pick Josh Simmons will retain his starting job at left tackle. Coming off a shortened debut campaign, Simmons is eyeing a more complete effort in 2026-27.

On the opposite side of the line, Moore steps in for the departed Jawaan Taylor (who, ironically, is teammates with Morris again in Atlanta). Moore, entering the final year of a two-season pact signed last offseason, posted a 63.1 Pro Football Focus blocking grade in 427 snaps in 2025.

There are long-term questions to answer at the tackle spot, but everything seems set in stone for the immediate future.

The key reserves: Esa Pole and Ethan Driskell

One player who could be a part of Kansas City's plans years ahead is Esa Pole. The former undrafted free agent originally didn't make the 53-man roster as a rookie and wound up with the New York Jets, only to come back to the Chiefs later on.

Pole logged 275 valuable snaps in his first season, surrendering 15 pressures but also flashing a bit of upside at the left tackle spot. Driskell has been around the organization for a couple of years now, and his height (97th percentile) and wingspan (96th percentile) alone make him a player to monitor.

By trading Morris, the Chiefs signaled that they feel good about one or both of these supporting pieces.

The rest: Chukwuebuka 'Jason' Godrick, Kahlil Benson, Matt Waletzko

It's a success story in and of itself that Godrick, an International Player Pathway program alum, notched 186 snaps last season and surprised some with his play. He earned a 70.5 PFF pass blocking grade in the process.

Benson, an undrafted free agent out of Indiana, is a College Football Playoff National Championship winner who signed back in May. He's generating a bit of buzz coming out of mandatory Chiefs minicamp.

Waleztko, a former Dallas Cowboys fifth-round pick, has appeared in 11 regular-season games in his career and boasts 58 total snaps to his name. He's been with K.C. since last December, although he seems to be on the outside looking in for a roster spot.

Losing Morris is worth noting, but the Chiefs believe they'll be just fine without him.

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