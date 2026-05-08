Where is the Chiefs' Biggest Remaining Roster Hole?

The Kansas City Chiefs' roster is largely set as they enter the next phase of the offseason, but the team still has questions at a few important positions.

With the chaos of free agency and hysteria of draft week behind us, the strengths and weaknesses of every roster become easier to see. With a few veteran players still on the market, do the Chiefs have a flaw worth addressing?

Aaron Schatz of ESPN reviewed all 32 teams in search of each squad's largest remaining roster holes. For Kansas City, Schatz focused on the Chiefs' questions at wide receiver.

"The performance[s] of the Chiefs' wide receivers, according to ESPN's receiver scores last season, were significantly bad," Schatz wrote. "Rashee Rice is generally believed to be one of the league's top slot receivers, but he scored just a 49 out of 100 in an off season. Tyquan Thornton had a 36 and [Xavier] Worthy just a 25.

"The top player behind these three receivers is 2025 fourth-round pick Jalen Royals, who had just two catches in his rookie season for 4 yards. The Chiefs also have return specialist Nikko Remigio and fifth-round rookie Cyrus Allen. They really must add a veteran free agent here."

Do the Chiefs actually have an issue at wide receiver?

It's hard to nitpick Schatz's assessment of Kansas City's wide receiver room. The only addition he doesn't mention is the team's new wide receivers coach, Chad O'Shea. Along with the return of offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, the Chiefs seem to be indicating that last season's issues went deeper than the talent at the position.

Still, the receivers have an array of questions to answer in 2026.

Can Rice bounce back in a year not impacted by suspension or injury? Can Worthy establish himself as a multi-tool player in his third NFL season? Will the Chiefs use Thornton as a foundational piece after limiting his usage last year?

It's hard to project any specifics for Allen in his rookie season or Royals in his second, so the Chiefs have an enormous amount riding on the Rice-Worthy-Thornton trio if they don't add another proven NFL weapon.

Jordan Foote of Chiefs On SI wrote about the possibility of Kansas City connecting with free agent wide receiver Stefon Diggs. Jauan Jennings has signed a one-year deal with the Minnesota Vikings. Other veterans like Deebo Samuel and Keenan Allen are still available. The most familiar name on the market, Tyreek Hill, still has some uncertainty regarding his timeline to return after a serious knee injury ended his 2025 season in September.

The Chiefs could also reunite with JuJu Smith-Schuster, who remains a free agent after playing more than half of Kansas City's offensive snaps last season. Smith-Schuster took 620 reps in 2025-26, narrowly trailing Worthy (645) as the team's highest-usage receivers last season.

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