If the Kansas City Chiefs are going to bounce back this season, it'll be because their offense does so. After a 2025 filled with injuries, inconsistent play, a poor run game and lackluster execution from top to bottom, multiple entities on that side of the ball are eyeing improved efforts in 2026.

Wide receiver Rashee Rice has to be at or near the top of the list. The fourth-year man is not only coming off an abbreviated offseason due to spending time in jail following a probation violation, but he also had to partially rehab a knee issue while there.

Rice's surgery and jail stint may have lined up timing-wise, yet not having standard NFL player medical and training access provided him with a self-inflicted set of challenges. Roadblocks have been common throughout Rice's career thus far, with most of them being set up by himself.

Ahead of a contract year, Rice made slow but steady progress at training camp and is tracking to have no restrictions for Week 1's Monday Night Football showdown with the Denver Broncos. Speaking to the media this week, head coach Andy Reid gave a positive update on the state of his wideout's game.

"Yeah, I like the way he's progressed here, Vahe (Gregorian), coming off the knee," Reid said. "Every day, he's gotten better and stronger. His endurance is better. He had a chance to play in the last game a few plays — the last preseason game, I'm saying — and I thought that was important. I think he'll be fine going into this game."

Should Rice still be getting back to peak form, that process can't manifest fast enough if you're the Chiefs.

The former second-round pick has ample incentive to show up and show out this campaign, as it might just assist him in recouping some of the value he's presumably lost over the last couple of years. There's a ton of pressure on him to deliver a productive season for Kansas City — and to do so over the course of 17-plus games.

Questions galore are already weighing down the wide receiver room. Frankly, that's been the case dating back to the offseason.

Rice himself was far from perfect in 2025, appearing in only eight games and seeing his yards per target (7.3), catch rate (67.9%), passer rating when targeted (105.2) and more drop to new personal lows. Despite that, he still managed to finish second on the team tied for first in touchdowns (five) while sitting second in both targets (78) and receptions (53) and placing third in receiving yards (571).

Behind No. 4, Xavier Worthy regressed in his sophomore season, and not all of it can be chalked up to a shoulder injury suffered in Week 1. If the 2024 first-round pick is going to remotely justify his NFL Draft status, he's got to put together a more complete profile. Veteran Tyquan Thornton was a nice reclamation story in 2025, although it remains to be seen whether he can replicate high-difficulty and high-variance catches in 2026 while scaling up in role.

The rest of the receiver room is either a net negative or a complete unknown. Fifth-round rookie Cyrus Allen burst onto the scene in camp and part of the preseason, although most of the buzz for him has fizzled out. 2025 draft selection Jalen Royals essentially redshirted as a rookie and can't be counted on. Nikko Remigio, who snuck onto the roster again because of his special teams background, is nothing more than a return man.

Kansas City should have the best rushing attack since Rice joined the organization in 2023, but that alone likely won't bring the offense back to elite or even great status. In order for everything to click, it might take Rice capturing some of the form he flashed before sustaining a season-ending knee injury in 2024. Across his first three contests, he racked up 24 receptions for 288 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

That output extrapolates to 136 grabs, 1,632 yards and 11 scores in a 17-game season. Expecting Offensive Player of the Year-level results would be foolish, but Rice can't merely be a decent player. The best version of the Chiefs, in almost every simulation, comes out with him recovering from his recent stumbles.

For the team's sake, it will hope Reid's assessment isn't just lip service.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.