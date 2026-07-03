The Stakes Can't Get Any Higher for Rashee Rice-Chiefs Pairing in 2026

This NFL season is a huge one for the Kansas City Chiefs on the offensive side of the ball. Rather than make huge changes to personnel, the team is banking on a revamped rushing attack and some new faces on the coaching staff — paired with internal development — to make a difference.

Aside from quarterback Patrick Mahomes, there's a case to be made that wide receiver Rashee Rice is the most important player on offense in 2026-27. In the blink of an eye, the former second-round pick is already set to enter his fourth season but presents just as many questions as answers.

Rice's offseason didn't help matters, thus creating a truly massive campaign for the present and future of his partnership with Kansas City. Chiefs On SI is ranking the top 25 Chiefs for the upcoming season, with Rice cracking the top 10 and slotting in at No. 8 entering a contract year.

Why Rice Is So Important

Gone are the days of Tyreek Hill demanding double coverage at the wideout spot and prime Travis Kelce being the best tight end in the sport. The Chiefs showed in 2022 that they can have a top-flight offense without star-level receivers, but that sure feels like forever ago.

Kelce, while still productive, isn't what he used to be. Rice, thrust into the WR1 role, is on the lower end of players who'd typically qualify for the job. Behind him, 2024 first-rounder Xavier Worthy and 2025 reclamation project Tyquan Thornton establish a defined hierarchy at the position.

But the straw that stirs the drink figures to be Rice. He's a bulk target (more on that shortly) with a clear-cut profile, and his availability has a positive impact on everyone else in the pecking order. He's a critical component of the passing game and, by association, how respected the run game is.

Rice's Strengths and Weaknesses

Rashee Rice’s hyper-specific role, injuries, and legal issues leave us with many more questions than answers entering the 2026 season… pic.twitter.com/H0PQHmUWVc — Reception Perception (@RecepPerception) July 2, 2026

Back to volume, Rice fills up the stat sheet when it comes to the ball being thrown his way. His 25.4% target share in three-plus games before a season-ending injury in 2024 ranked 19th among wideouts, and his 3.20 yards per route run were second, per SumerSports. In eight games a year ago, his target share spiked to 28.68 (12th overall).

Rice gives Kansas City a floor, as he can be funneled short-area passes and use his acceleration and slippery post-catch chops to pick up extra yards. According to Pro Football Focus, a whopping 75.4% of Rice's targets last season were either behind the line of scrimmage or within nine yards of it. He netted 7.8 yards after catch per reception for the second straight year (albeit in limited sample sizes).

The red flags with Rice stem from a lack of availability and no expanded repertoire as a receiver. He's played in just 12 games across 2024 and 2025 due to suspension and injury, and then he spent 30 days in jail earlier this offseason following a probation violation. He was also rehabbing from knee surgery while in jail.

The former SMU standout can also be a bit of a one-trick pony. He doesn't possess the top-end speed to be a burner down the field, and his release package isn't good enough to help him gain separation like elite pass catchers. He has a low average depth of target year in and year out, accompanied by some crossing routes over the middle being an off-speed pitch.

Past versions of Rice show who he is on a snap-to-snap basis. Now 26 years old, it's worth considering that a true qualitative breakout simply may never be in the cards, even if the quantitative optics are good.

What Happens If Rice Gets Hurt?

Unfortunately for the Chiefs, they've dealt with this situation before. Rice's LCL tear from 2024 held him out for three-quarters of the season, and last year saw him suffer a concussion and also nurse a leg ailment at one point. When he isn't in the lineup, Kansas City predictably isn't as scary.

The club's hope is that after a career year, maybe Thornton can grow into his role some more in 2026. Worthy is the wild card here, as he himself has dealt with injuries and took a considerable step back in his sophomore effort. Rice going down would place even more pressure on that duo to perform, also thrusting an unproven player into the spotlight.

The options are underwhelming, to say the least. This top-heavy receiver room has the likes of Jalen Royals, Nikko Remigio and 2026 NFL Draft pickup Cyrus Allen potentially rounding out the depth chart in some order, and none of them offers serious upside for this year's purposes.

A player of Rice's magnitude being hurt for an extended stretch could necessitate a transaction of sorts via free agency or trade.

Why We Ranked Rice Here

Because of his injuries and off-the-field antics, Rice has likely cost himself several million dollars on the open market. Due to the same factors, it's becoming increasingly sensible for the Chiefs to let him test those waters next March instead of signing him to a long-term contract extension.

With all of that said, Rice was on an absolute tear before his 2024 was cut short and he showed glimpses of that player when he came back from suspension in 2025. If he can just tread water this year and play a full season, it may be just what the Chiefs need to get their offense back on track.

Anything else should be considered icing on the cake. Rice is very far from perfect, yet he's hands down the best Kansas City has until proven otherwise.

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