Chiefs Week 10 Injury Report: Two Key Trenches Players Remain Absent From Practice

While the Kansas City Chiefs handily defeated the New York Jets last Sunday, several offensive starters came away with injuries. There seemed to be a good chance that KC would be without several contributors for this week's matchup against the Falcons.

Patrick Mahomes (elbow/knee) and Xavier Worthy (hamstring) have fully participated in practice the past two days, suggesting they are trending toward playing. However, a pair of key players in the trenches are currently in danger of missing the Week 10 contest.



Two Chiefs were listed as nonparticipants on Thursday's injury report, those players being right tackle Jaylon Moore and defensive tackle Peter Woods. All signs indicate they won't be cleared to return by Sunday.

Jaylon Moore, Peter Woods' Status for Week 10 Uncertain

Amid the messy Josh Simmons fiasco, Moore has been thrust into a full-time role at right tackle while undrafted rookie Kahlil Benson mans the left side. The 28-year-old has started all but one game for the Chiefs this season, his only absence coming in Week 7 when he was in the NFL's concussion protocol.

Now, the veteran swing tackle is dealing with an ankle ailment that forced him to exit the Jets win in the second half. In his place, Joshua Ezeudu stepped in on the outside, and he could be in line for his second start as a Chief if Moore doesn't take part in Friday's practice session.

Oct 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) looks to throw a pass and offensive tackle Jaylon Moore (77) blocks Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the second quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Meanwhile, rookie defensive tackle Peter Woods continues to work his way back from a neck stinger that has plagued him for nearly a month. It was not initially considered a long-term issue when he first sustained it, but he's now on track to miss his second consecutive week for KC.

Will Omarr Norman-Lott Make His 2026 Debut?

Many Chiefs fans have eagerly awaited the return of Omarr Norman-Lott, the franchise's second-round draft pick last year. He tore his ACL in Week 7 of his rookie year and has been rehabbing back since.



Kansas City designated him to return from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list on Oct. 28. The Chiefs have listed him as a limited participant on Wednesday and Thursday, signaling his long-awaited 2026 debut may be nearing. Regardless, time is running out for Norman-Lott to be activated before his 21-day practice window closes.

Oct 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott (55) is helped off the field by quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and and cornerback Nohl Williams (20) after an injury against the Las Vegas Raiders during the third quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect



Although Norman-Lott does not technically need to return for the Chiefs' upcoming game, he only has until Nov. 18 to be added to the 53-man roster. Otherwise, he will revert to the reserve list permanently for the remainder of the year, closing any avenue for him to get back into game action.

Considering Woods is likely to be unavailable against Atlanta, Norman-Lott's presence would do a lot for the pass rush, which recently broke out with a five-sack outing versus New York.

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