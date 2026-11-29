After an embarrassing prime-time loss to the Texans last week, the Colts released Daniel Jones and finally named Anthony Richardson Sr. their starting quarterback—something they should have done much sooner.

For weeks, there had been calls for Jones’s benching as the Colts began looking toward their future. Jones led the Colts’ offense to a historic start last season before tearing his Achilles, so the Colts decided to run it back with him this season, signing the veteran signal-caller to a two-year extension . Jones, however, was clearly not the same player as he returned from his Achilles injury, ranking 21st in passing yards (1,974), 27th in passing touchdowns (7) and 32nd in interceptions (13) and last among 26 qualified players in EPA per play (-0.24) entering Week 12.

Even when the Colts essentially decided to punt on the 2026 season after their loss to the Titans by firing general manager Chris Ballard and later trading longtime Colts Quenton Nelson and DeForest Buckner weeks before the trade deadline , they stuck with Jones for five more weeks, despite his poor play.

When the Colts finally turned to Richardson this week, he wasn’t perfect, but he revived the offense in a 34–30 loss to the Giants, their first time reaching 30 points since Week 4. They had the lead in the fourth quarter, but gave up a punt return touchdown on special teams, which ultimately was enough for New York to win. Richardson completed 14-of-25 passes (56%) for 198 yards and an interception, while also rushing for 53 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries. He made a number of important plays in the game, from a 31-yard run to set up a go-ahead field goal before the half to a 61-yard pass to Anthony Gould that led to a fourth quarter touchdown.

Perhaps the biggest benefit of starting Richardson was the impact on the Colts’ running game. Jonathan Taylor rushed for over 100 yards for the first time this season. Taylor finished third in the NFL in rushing last season (1,585 yards), but amid injuries to the receiving core and a lack of success in the passing game, teams honed in on stopping Taylor, making it hard for him to run consistently this season. While the Colts’ receiving core is still decimated (Josh Downs and Keenan Allen were also traded away at the deadline), the threat of Richardson’s legs opened up more in the run game for Taylor. Along with his 133 rushing yards, Taylor also ran for two touchdowns, his first scores since the final week of October.

When asked if Richardson should have started sooner, coach Shane Steichen said, “No. We made the change when we made the change. With Daniel, we paid him a big contract and gave him every opportunity there.” Steichen then said “No” when asked if his contract played a part in why he wasn’t benched sooner.

#Colts HC Shane Steichen, asked if Anthony Richardson Sr. should’ve sooner:



“No. …With Daniel (Jones), we paid him a big contract and gave him every opportunity. … We made the change when we made the change.”



Was DJ’s contract a factor in his starting so long?



“No.” pic.twitter.com/CPUj4c9uaL — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) November 29, 2026

Beyond Richardson sparking the offense, it’s silly that the Colts gave so few opportunities to a player they invested the No. 4 pick on in 2023—especially when the incumbent starter was struggling. Like J.J. McCarthy on the other side of the field, Richardson’s career was derailed by injuries, inaccuracy and inconsistency, but he was also given few chances to improve. Richardson started just 15 career games before Sunday, and while he completed only 47.4% of his passes for 1,814 yards, eight touchdowns and 12 interceptions across 11 starts in 2024, the Colts failed to stay patient with his development, though they drafted a player they knew was a raw prospect coming out of college.

Richardson is not going to suddenly emerge as the Colts’ franchise quarterback, especially with Indianapolis likely bringing in a new regime in 2027. In the middle of a lost year, however, it would have made sense for the Colts to turn to the former top-five pick sooner to spark the offense and give themselves more options at the position going into the future by seeing what Richardson is capable of at this point of his career.