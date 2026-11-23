Daniel Jones is free.

After the Colts made the shocking decision to cut the quarterback on Friday following their 26–3 loss to the Texans to kick off Week 11, the veteran officially cleared waivers on Monday afternoon—and is now free to sign with any team.

Jones, 29, signed a whopping two-year, $88 million contract with the Colts this offseason, but his play dipped dramatically in 2026 after his resurgent ’25 season was cut short by a torn Achilles. Through Week 10, Jones completed less than 60% of his passes for 1,870 yards and a league-leading 12 interceptions, while his 67.0 passer rating is the lowest among qualified quarterbacks and his -0.32 EPA per dropback is the second-worst ahead of only Baker Mayfield.

Aside from his poor play, Jones likely wasn’t claimed on Monday because his contract carried a $2 million salary for the remainder of this season, plus $10.51 million guaranteed for injury in 2027. For all intents and purposes, the contract is now null and void, and the quarterback can sign a new deal anywhere with no strings attached.

While ESPN reported Sunday that the quarterback is “likely to wait” before signing with a new team, #JonesWatch is officially on. Here are three teams that would make sense for Jones to sign with to close out the 2026 season.

Baltimore Ravens

Jacoby Brissett is 0–2 as the Ravens' starter this season. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Ravens lost their sixth consecutive game on Sunday, falling to the Panthers in typical Baltimore-style, blowing not one, not two, not three, but four(!) leads to drop to 4–7 on the season.

Now sitting 11th in the AFC’s standings, the Ravens are a long shot to make the postseason—but that doesn’t mean they haven’t done their part to weather their quarterbacking storm in 2026. After Lamar Jackson and Tyler “Snoop” Huntley went down with injuries in Week 8, the team traded two draft picks to the Cardinals in exchange for veteran Jacoby Brissett. Rumor has it, Baltimore also checked on Jones.

“The Colts had an offer from the Ravens similar to, and actually a tick better than, what Baltimore gave up to get Jacoby Brissett,” Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer wrote Monday. “A fourth- and seventh-rounder for Jones, with a fifth-rounder going back that would be erased from the trade if Baltimore made the playoffs.”

While the deal ultimately never came to fruition—the Colts balked at trading Jones at the time—the Ravens could very well make another push to land the quarterback now that they don’t need to give up any draft capital to get him. After all, Brissett is 0–2 since landing in Baltimore, throwing for 616 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions while posting a passer rating of 81.4.

New England Patriots

Daniel Jones and Tommy DeVito spent time together with the Giants. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Speaking of teams with a quarterback problem, the Patriots are set to be without Drake Maye for the foreseeable future after he fractured his fibula in New England’s loss to the Lions in Week 10.

While their options to replace him are bleak —Tommy DeVito is in line to take over the offense—signing Jones would at least give the Patriots a player who has started nearly 100 professional games.

Moreover, Jones played in a system similar to Josh McDaniels’s during his time with Brian Daboll and the Giants, where he overlapped with DeVito for a season and a half. He also has a “really strong relationship” with Maye, according to Breer , as the two grew up in the same circles in Charlotte.

Jones is reportedly expected to draw interest “possibly from the Patriots … among others” now that he’s cleared waivers.

Minnesota Vikings

Daniel Jones spent the second half of the 2024 season on the Vikings' practice squad. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

While the Vikings just traded for Kirk Cousins at the NFL trade deadline, their quarterback room is still far from complete. Carson Wentz, their current backup, has been—in no uncertain terms— awful this season , and offseason acquisition Kyler Murray is dealing with a hamstring injury that has kept him off the practice field for the past several weeks.

Minnesota reportedly called the Colts regarding Jones’s availability at the deadline, but never formally made an offer. Now, like the Ravens’ situation, the Vikings could revisit their interest in the quarterback without having to cough up draft-pick compensation to acquire him.

Jones has familiarity with the Vikings’ system after spending the second half of the 2024 season on Minnesota’s practice squad after his release from the Giants, making a reunion all the more sensible . While he wouldn’t be their starter, Jones would give Minnesota an experienced insurance policy in the quarterback room as it looks to make a deep postseason run.