CBS Sports Declares Colts' 'Most Pressing' Roster Need
The Indianapolis Colts are riding a two-game win streak heading into their road match on Sunday with the Jacksonville Jaguars. While the Jags are 0-4, Indy has struggled mightily to win in Jacksonville (last victory in 2014). Indianapolis is getting victories while absorbing multiple injuries to key players. CBS Sports believes that Indianapolis must get more help at cornerback.
The situation was exacerbated when second-year starter JuJu Brents found his way onto injured reserve Sep. 10. Of the five cornerbacks on the Colts roster, three were undrafted free agents and none were drafted earlier than the fifth round. Indianapolis is allowing the seventh-highest passer rating (100.9)- Josh Edward | CBS Sports
Josh Edwards is preaching what many have said about the Colts: more cornerback help was needed. But while JuJu Brents (knee) is on injured reserve and Kenny Moore II (hip) will miss week five, players like Chris Lammons and Samuel Womack III have stepped up in great ways.
Indianapolis Colts on SI's Zach Hicks detailed how players like Womack performed against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and Indy's backups aren't a joke.
Womack has played some good football for the Colts this season. He has been targeted just three times in 66 coverage snaps, and he already has two pass breakups on those targets. His 22 coverage snaps per target is currently the best mark in the league among all corners.- Zach Hicks | Indianapolis Colts on SI
Is it fair to say they can still add cornerback talent? Absolutely. Given that the other players on the roster aren't as reliable as Lammons and Womack have been, it makes sense to grab a free agent, especially a veteran. This means that, currently, Indy has Jaylon Jones, Lammons, and Womack slated to start against the Jaguars.
With plenty of football left in 2024, looking back on Indy's September shows a rollercoaster ride. After starting 0-2 with a whopping 474 rushing yards allowed, they've now ripped off two wins in a row. This might be a Jaguars' team falling apart at the seams, but they're angry and backed into a corner, so the Colts can't take them lightly or risk losing for a 10th-straight time in Jacksonville.
