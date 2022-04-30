Skip to main content

2022 Draft Rewind: Colts' Last 5 Draft Picks in Rounds 6-7

A look back at the last five players that the Colts have selected in the sixth and seventh rounds of the NFL Draft.

Today marks the third and final day of the 2022 NFL Draft, and with that, we wrap up our look back at the last five picks that the Indianapolis Colts have made in each round.

We'll take a look at Rounds 6 and 7, where the Colts have actually had good fortune picking in the final two rounds.

Let's dive in.

ROUND 6

Aug 15, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger (4) runs the ball in the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Lucas Oil Stadium.

QB Sam Ehlinger | 2021 | Pick No. 218

  • Colts Career Stats: 3 games, 3 carries, 9 yards (3.0 avg.)
  • Pro Bowl: 0
  • All-Pro: 0
  • Colts Tenure: 2021-Present

The Colts glowed about Ehlinger after drafting him near the end of last year's draft. He got a chance to compete with Jacob Eason for the Colts' backup quarterback spot last summer, which was aided by starter Carson Wentz being out for a while following foot surgery. Ehlinger ultimately won, showing more consistency and a more cerebral grasp of the Colts' offense. After missing the beginning of the season following a knee sprain, Ehlinger resumed the backup quarterback role where he remains today.

Chicago Bears wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson (84) is tackled by Indianapolis Colts linebacker Jordan Glasgow (59) during the second half as the Chicago Bears host the Indianapolis Colts at Soldier Field in Chicago on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. Indianapolis Colts Face The Chicago Bears In Chicago On Sunday Oct 4 2020

LB Jordan Glasgow | 2020 | Pick No. 213

  • Colts Career Stats: 25 games, 15 tackles
  • Pro Bowl: 0
  • All-Pro: 0
  • Colts Tenure: 2020-Present

The Colts selected Glasgow to be a special teams stud and that's exactly what he delivered. He hasn't recorded any snaps on defense but has seen nearly 500 on special teams. Pro Football Focus gave him a grade of 90.7 as a rookie and 74.0 in 2021.

Dec 25, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Dezmon Patmon (10) makes a touchdown catch against Arizona Cardinals free safety Jalen Thompson (34) during the second half at State Farm Stadium.

WR Dezmon Patmon | 2020 | Pick No. 212

  • Colts Career Stats: 9 games, 2 receptions (4 targets), 21 yards (10.5 avg.), 1 touchdown
  • Pro Bowl: 0
  • All-Pro: 0
  • Colts Tenure: 2020-Present

Patmon was inactive on gamedays for all but one game (he played two snaps) as a rookie, and he got a little more playing time in Year 2, seeing action in eight games. Ne even caught his first touchdown. At 6'4", 220, Patmon continues to garner optimism about his development. The Colts didn't sign any free-agent wide receivers, showing a vote of confidence in Patmon and the rest of the Colts' young receiving corps.

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers (34) brings a little excitement with a long fourth quarter kickoff return to give his team a late chance Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, during a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Tampa Bay won 38-31.

CB Isaiah Rodgers | 2020 | Pick No. 2111

  • Colts Career Stats: Started 1-of-30 games, 56 tackles (1 for loss), 3 interceptions, 7 pass breakups, 43 kickoff returns for 1,193 yards (27.7 avg.) and 1 TD
  • Pro Bowl: 0
  • All-Pro: 0
  • Colts Tenure: 2020-Present

Rodgers played sparingly as a cornerback as a rookie, seeing 56 snaps defensively in the regular and postseason compared to 156 on special teams. However, his real impact was as a kickoff returner, in which he was one of college football's best before he got to the NFL. Rodgers finished with the fifth-most kickoff return yards in the NFL and the third-best average. He was also one of just four players in the NFL to return a full kickoff for a score, resulting in the NFL's third-best kickoff return grade (75.8), per PFF. Rodgers showed some flashes when he played corner, particularly in the Colts' wild card playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Moving into Year 2, Rodgers was a stud in training camp which translated to the regular season. He finished 17th in the NFL in passer rating allowed (72.2) and claimed an important role in the Colts' secondary. Rodgers is here to stay.

Rob Windsor, defensive tackle, walks onto the field during the Indianapolis Colts practice on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. The team is preparing for the first game of the season and will cut their player roster down to a final 53 man roster in two days. Colts practice as final roster cuts loom

DT Rob Windsor | 2020 | Pick No. 193

  • Colts Career Stats: 2 games, 2 tackles
  • Pro Bowl: 0
  • All-Pro: 0
  • Colts Tenure: 2020-22

Windsor only appeared in two games as a rookie while spending most of the year on the Colts' practice squad, but he did make a pair of tackles. One of those was actually considered a "stop" by PFF, which they describe as a forced failure against the offense. In total, Windsor registered nine defensive snaps and two special teams snaps. He suffered a hip injury last offseason that resulted in a lengthy recovery and him ultimately retiring from the NFL recently.

ROUND 7

Nov 3, 2018; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Michigan Wolverines defensive lineman Chase Winovich (15) rushes on Penn State Nittany Lions offensive lineman Will Fries (71) in the second half at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

IOL Will Fries | 2021 | Pick No. 248

  • Colts Career Stats: 3 games with 22 snaps
  • Pro Bowl: 0
  • All-Pro: 0
  • Colts Tenure: 2021-Present

Fries was a layup pick for the Colts near the end of the 2021 draft. He has experience all over the line and had started 40-plus games at Penn State. Late in the season he was relied upon to provide some depth and it looks like that will continue to be the case in 2022.

Detroit Lions safety Dean Marlowe (31) defends Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Mike Strachan (17) during the first half of a preseason game at Ford Field in Detroit on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021.

WR Mike Strachan | 2021 | Pick No. 229

  • Colts Career Stats: 6 games, 2 receptions (3 targets), 26 yards (13.0 avg.)
  • Pro Bowl: 0
  • All-Pro: 0
  • Colts Tenure: 2021-Present

Strachan was a relatively unknown pick last year but he quickly earned the Colts' trust. He practiced with the veterans quickly in minicamp and then made highlight plays almost every day in training camp. Strachan didn't see much action during the regular season but is taking a determined approach to change that moving forward. He may have the most potential of anyone in the Colts' receiving corps.

Sep 1, 2018; Houston, TX, USA; Mississippi Rebels wide receiver A.J. Brown (1) and offensive lineman Javon Patterson (79) celebrate after a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

C Javon Patterson | 2019 | Pick No. 246

  • Colts Career Stats: N/A
  • Pro Bowl: 0
  • All-Pro: 0
  • Colts Tenure: 2019-20

Patterson never got much of an opportunity to make it with the Colts after suffering a torn ACL during his rookie summer. He was then let go during roster cuts in 2020 as the Colts decided on other depth on the line. He has since been with the New York Giants, Cleveland Browns, and Denver Broncos.

Aug 8, 2019; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Indianapolis Colts offensive tackle Jackson Barton (71) prepares to block Buffalo Bills defensive end Eddie Yarbrough (54) during the third quarter at New Era Field. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

OT Jackson Barton | 2019 | Pick No. 240

  • Colts Career Stats: N/A
  • Pro Bowl: 0
  • All-Pro: 0
  • Colts Tenure: 2019

Barton made the Colts' practice squad as a rookie, but critical needs along the offensive line caused the Kansas City Chiefs to sign him to their active roster in November. As a result, he got a nice little Super Bowl victory out of the deal later that season. Barton was waived by the Chiefs the next summer before joining the Giants and then the Las Vegas Raiders.

Oct 31, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Tennessee Titans tight end Geoff Swaim (87) is tackled by Indianapolis Colts outside linebacker Zaire Franklin (44) during the second quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium.

LB Zaire Franklin | 2018 | Pick No. 235

  • Colts Career Stats: Started 15-of-65 games, 94 tackles (1 for loss), 1 fumble recovery, 1 interception, 3 pass breakups
  • Pro Bowl: 0
  • All-Pro: 0
  • Colts Tenure: 2018-Present

Outside of completely unearthing a hidden gem, you hope that your seventh-round picks can just consistently contribute at some level. For the Colts, they've received just that in Franklin. He's been a special teams standout since his rookie year (averaging 328 snaps per year), and he's given the Colts defensive snaps at each of the MIKE, WILL, and SAM linebacker spots. He's also one of the primary leaders of the team and has been a captain since 2020. Franklin took on his biggest defensive workload in 2021, becoming the Colts' primary SAM linebacker.

How do you feel about the Colts' last five picks in the sixth and seventh rounds? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

