Today marks the third and final day of the 2022 NFL Draft, and with that, we wrap up our look back at the last five picks that the Indianapolis Colts have made in each round.

We'll take a look at Rounds 6 and 7, where the Colts have actually had good fortune picking in the final two rounds.

Let's dive in.

ROUND 6

QB Sam Ehlinger | 2021 | Pick No. 218

Colts Career Stats: 3 games, 3 carries, 9 yards (3.0 avg.)

Pro Bowl: 0

All-Pro: 0

Colts Tenure: 2021-Present

The Colts glowed about Ehlinger after drafting him near the end of last year's draft. He got a chance to compete with Jacob Eason for the Colts' backup quarterback spot last summer, which was aided by starter Carson Wentz being out for a while following foot surgery. Ehlinger ultimately won, showing more consistency and a more cerebral grasp of the Colts' offense. After missing the beginning of the season following a knee sprain, Ehlinger resumed the backup quarterback role where he remains today.

LB Jordan Glasgow | 2020 | Pick No. 213

Colts Career Stats: 25 games, 15 tackles

Pro Bowl: 0

All-Pro: 0

Colts Tenure: 2020-Present

The Colts selected Glasgow to be a special teams stud and that's exactly what he delivered. He hasn't recorded any snaps on defense but has seen nearly 500 on special teams. Pro Football Focus gave him a grade of 90.7 as a rookie and 74.0 in 2021.

WR Dezmon Patmon | 2020 | Pick No. 212

Colts Career Stats: 9 games, 2 receptions (4 targets), 21 yards (10.5 avg.), 1 touchdown

Pro Bowl: 0

All-Pro: 0

Colts Tenure: 2020-Present

Patmon was inactive on gamedays for all but one game (he played two snaps) as a rookie, and he got a little more playing time in Year 2, seeing action in eight games. Ne even caught his first touchdown. At 6'4", 220, Patmon continues to garner optimism about his development. The Colts didn't sign any free-agent wide receivers, showing a vote of confidence in Patmon and the rest of the Colts' young receiving corps.

CB Isaiah Rodgers | 2020 | Pick No. 2111

Colts Career Stats: Started 1-of-30 games, 56 tackles (1 for loss), 3 interceptions, 7 pass breakups, 43 kickoff returns for 1,193 yards (27.7 avg.) and 1 TD

Pro Bowl: 0

All-Pro: 0

Colts Tenure: 2020-Present

Rodgers played sparingly as a cornerback as a rookie, seeing 56 snaps defensively in the regular and postseason compared to 156 on special teams. However, his real impact was as a kickoff returner, in which he was one of college football's best before he got to the NFL. Rodgers finished with the fifth-most kickoff return yards in the NFL and the third-best average. He was also one of just four players in the NFL to return a full kickoff for a score, resulting in the NFL's third-best kickoff return grade (75.8), per PFF. Rodgers showed some flashes when he played corner, particularly in the Colts' wild card playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Moving into Year 2, Rodgers was a stud in training camp which translated to the regular season. He finished 17th in the NFL in passer rating allowed (72.2) and claimed an important role in the Colts' secondary. Rodgers is here to stay.

DT Rob Windsor | 2020 | Pick No. 193

Colts Career Stats: 2 games, 2 tackles

Pro Bowl: 0

All-Pro: 0

Colts Tenure: 2020-22

Windsor only appeared in two games as a rookie while spending most of the year on the Colts' practice squad, but he did make a pair of tackles. One of those was actually considered a "stop" by PFF, which they describe as a forced failure against the offense. In total, Windsor registered nine defensive snaps and two special teams snaps. He suffered a hip injury last offseason that resulted in a lengthy recovery and him ultimately retiring from the NFL recently.

ROUND 7

IOL Will Fries | 2021 | Pick No. 248

Colts Career Stats: 3 games with 22 snaps

Pro Bowl: 0

All-Pro: 0

Colts Tenure: 2021-Present

Fries was a layup pick for the Colts near the end of the 2021 draft. He has experience all over the line and had started 40-plus games at Penn State. Late in the season he was relied upon to provide some depth and it looks like that will continue to be the case in 2022.

WR Mike Strachan | 2021 | Pick No. 229

Colts Career Stats: 6 games, 2 receptions (3 targets), 26 yards (13.0 avg.)

Pro Bowl: 0

All-Pro: 0

Colts Tenure: 2021-Present

Strachan was a relatively unknown pick last year but he quickly earned the Colts' trust. He practiced with the veterans quickly in minicamp and then made highlight plays almost every day in training camp. Strachan didn't see much action during the regular season but is taking a determined approach to change that moving forward. He may have the most potential of anyone in the Colts' receiving corps.

C Javon Patterson | 2019 | Pick No. 246

Colts Career Stats: N/A

Pro Bowl: 0

All-Pro: 0

Colts Tenure: 2019-20

Patterson never got much of an opportunity to make it with the Colts after suffering a torn ACL during his rookie summer. He was then let go during roster cuts in 2020 as the Colts decided on other depth on the line. He has since been with the New York Giants, Cleveland Browns, and Denver Broncos.

OT Jackson Barton | 2019 | Pick No. 240

Colts Career Stats: N/A

Pro Bowl: 0

All-Pro: 0

Colts Tenure: 2019

Barton made the Colts' practice squad as a rookie, but critical needs along the offensive line caused the Kansas City Chiefs to sign him to their active roster in November. As a result, he got a nice little Super Bowl victory out of the deal later that season. Barton was waived by the Chiefs the next summer before joining the Giants and then the Las Vegas Raiders.

LB Zaire Franklin | 2018 | Pick No. 235

Colts Career Stats: Started 15-of-65 games, 94 tackles (1 for loss), 1 fumble recovery, 1 interception, 3 pass breakups

Pro Bowl: 0

All-Pro: 0

Colts Tenure: 2018-Present

Outside of completely unearthing a hidden gem, you hope that your seventh-round picks can just consistently contribute at some level. For the Colts, they've received just that in Franklin. He's been a special teams standout since his rookie year (averaging 328 snaps per year), and he's given the Colts defensive snaps at each of the MIKE, WILL, and SAM linebacker spots. He's also one of the primary leaders of the team and has been a captain since 2020. Franklin took on his biggest defensive workload in 2021, becoming the Colts' primary SAM linebacker.

