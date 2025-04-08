30 Days of Colts Fits: IDL Alfred Collins, Texas
The 2025 NFL Draft is officially under a month away. In order to help you all along until draft day, I decided to start a daily prospect spotlight series to talk about some players that the Indianapolis Colts could target next month.
The players mentioned in this series will be players that I have either heard that the team is really high on or are players that just make way too much sense for the team based on fit/past draft history.
The next player up on this countdown to draft day is Texas defensive tackle Alfred Collins.
Background
Collins is a former five-star recruit who chose to attend Texas out of high school. It took him a while to crack the starting lineup with the Longhorns, as he was primarily a reserve player for his first three seasons with the program. He began to see a bit more playing time as a senior in 2023, earning six starts and getting Honorable Mention All-Big-12 honors.
Collins finally became a full-time starter as a super senior in 2024. He enjoyed a breakout campaign as a result, hitting new career highs in just about every category. He finished this past season with 593 defensive snaps, 64 total tackles, 27 stops, 17 pressures, and one sack. His 22 run stops this past season rank number 12 in this draft class among draft-eligible defensive tackles.
Collins participated in the 2025 Reese's Senior Bowl this offseason, showing his impressive get-off and size for scouts in attendance.
Size/Testing
Height: 6'6"
Weight: 332 pounds
Arm Length: 34.675 inches
Testing Numbers: Vertical Jump: 26.0 inches / Broad Jump: 96 inches
Standout Traits on Film
Collins is a massive defensive tackle prospect who looks every bit ready for the NFL game. He has elite length, size, and strength to be a day-one contributor in run defense, and he has the athletic upside to grow as a pass rusher. Despite being 23 years old, he still has some room to grow in his game and could hit his sky-high ceiling with the right defensive coach in the NFL.
A lot of Collins' game is projection at this point, but his ability as a one-on-one run defender is outstanding. He is difficult to contain on single teams and does an excellent job of tracking down ball carriers and finishing plays. He missed just two tackles this past season, making him one of the more reliable defenders in this draft and wrapping up in the run game.
The Colts have athletic defensive tackles in their rotation, like Adetomiwa Adebawore and Neville Gallimore, but they lack a true run stuffer behind Grover Stewart. A player like Collins has the traits to be a long-term investment but also has the day-one playability as a rotational run defender. With how often the Colts like to rotate their defensive tackles, a player like Collins could almost be seen as a necessity for the team.
The Colts have swung multiple times for a Stewart backup in recent seasons, missing on players like Raekwon Davis and Eric Johnson. A massive, athletic defensive tackle like Collins could be the solution to this seemingly difficult problem to solve.
Colts' Interest
Collins is the type of defensive tackle that I desperately want them to target in this draft. He is a solid run stuffer with the upside to grow into much more. His size is tantalizing, and he won't be driven back in the run game like past Stewart backups on this team.
The Colts have had Collins in for a 30-visit this offseason, so there is certainly some interest in the big defensive tackle already. Hopefully, he falls to that third/fourth-round range on draft day.
