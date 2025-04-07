30 Days of Colts Fits: IOL Tate Ratledge, Georgia
The 2025 NFL Draft is officially under a month away. In order to help you all along until draft day, I decided to start a daily prospect spotlight series to talk about some players that the Indianapolis Colts could target next month.
The players mentioned in this series will be players that I have either heard that the team is really high on or are players that just make way too much sense for the team based on fit/past draft history.
The next player up on this countdown to draft day is Georgia interior offensive lineman Tate Ratledge.
Background
Ratledge is a former four-star recruit who chose to attend Georgia out of high school. He began his career as a reserve player, seeing just 11 total offensive snaps in 2020 and 2021. He emerged as a starting right guard in 2022 and made 14 starts on the season. While his first three seasons were solid for the program, he took his game to the next level to close out his career.
Ratledge appeared in over 1,300 offensive snaps for the Bulldogs over the past two seasons. He earned First-Team All-SEC honors in both years and was awarded All-American honors in each season as well (he was a Second-Team All-American in 2023). Ratledge also earned credit for his work off of the field, being named a First-Team All-AFCA team member for his final year of play.
Ratledge was invited to the 2025 Reese's Senior Bowl this offseason, but he pulled out of the event late due to Georgia's schedule running deep into the college football playoffs. Ratledge leaves his college career with over 2,000 offensive snaps and just two sacks allowed (according toPro Football Focus).
Size/Testing
Height: 6'6"
Weight: 308 pounds
Arm Length: 32.25 inches
Testing Numbers: 40 Time: 4.97 seconds / 10-Yard Split: 1.72 seconds / Vertical Jump: 32 inches / Broad Jump: 113 inches / 3-Cone Drill: 7.38 seconds
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Standout Traits on Film
Ratledge is one of the better athletes in this class. He is explosive and smooth with his feet, and he carries his massive weight well on film. He is an imposing player out in the open field, finishing blocks with aggression and leading the way on pulls and outside zone runs. He can hit any landmark asked of him in the run game and be a major asset in that area of the field.
In the pass game, Ratledge is one of the more consistent players in the draft. He rarely gave up pressure in college and held his own when left on an island. He transitions to his anchor seamlessly and can lock it down when needed. He also has strong eyes and can be a great help blocker on stunts and twists.
Potential wise, there aren't many interior players in this draft with the same ceiling as Ratledge.
Ratledge is the exact archetype of player that the Colts prefer on the interior. He possesses offensive tackle size with the athleticism to make difficult blocks from the interior. He would be an outstanding replacement for Will Fries at right guard and could even surpass the heights that Fries reached with proper coaching.
The only real concern in his game is the injury history. He has missed significant time in his career due to leg injuries, and that is certainly scary for a team with a reputation like the Colts. If the medicals come back clean, though, Ratledge would be a fantastic investment on day two of the draft.
Colts' Interest
The Colts have a very real need at right guard this offseason and seem set on fixing that in the draft. Ratledge is one of the premier players in the class on the interior, and his measureables are exactly what the team is looking for. He projects well to their system and would be an immediate upgrade on day one.
If the Colts are serious about solidifying their offensive line in the draft, grabbing a player like Ratledge would go a long way.
OTHER ENTRIES
Recommended Articles
The 2025 Indy Draft Guide is officially available for pre-orders! 225+ in-depth scouting reports, plus how each player fits the Indianapolis Colts.