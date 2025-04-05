30 Days of Colts Fits: DT Aeneas Peebles, Virginia Tech
The 2025 NFL Draft is officially under a month away. In order to help you all along until draft day, I decided to start a daily prospect spotlight series to talk about some players that the Indianapolis Colts could target next month.
The players mentioned in this series will be players that I have either heard that the team is really high on or are players that just make way too much sense for the team based on fit/past draft history.
The next player up on this countdown to draft day is Virginia Tech defensive tackle Aeneas Peebles.
Background
Peebles is a former three-star recruit who chose to attend Duke University out of high school. He spent four seasons with the Blue Devils, slowly working his way up from a reserve pass rusher all the way up to a full-time starter. His best season came in 2023 when he earned Third-Team All-ACC honors for a breakout 8.5 tackles for a loss and 5.0 sacks season. He transferred to Virginia Tech the following year.
Peebles picked up where he left off with the Hokies, finishing his final season of play with 6.5 tackles for a loss and 3.0 sacks. He was named First-Team All-ACC for his strong play and even earned Third-Team All-American honors as well. Peebles ranked number five nationally with 35 pressures as a senior, and his pass rush win rate of 17.9% ranks number two in this upcoming draft class among all defensive tackles (according to Pro Football Focus).
Peebles participated in the 2025 Reese's Senior Bowl this offseason, showcasing his blend of speed and explosion for everyone in attendance.
Size/Testing
Height: 6'0"
Weight: 282 pounds
Arm Length: 31.375 inches
Testing Numbers: 40 Time: 4.94 seconds / 10-Yard Split: 1.74 seconds / Bench Press: 28 reps / Vertical Jump: 32.5 inches / Broad Jump: 109 inches
Standout Traits on Film
Peebles is a short, stocky defensive tackle with outstanding pass-rush potential in this class. He was immensely productive in his final two collegiate seasons, and it's easy to see how that productivity could transfer to the next level. He plays with a tireless motor, next-level explosiveness, and a wide array of pass-rush moves that make him deadly in one-on-one situations.
His shorter arms and his lack of top-end power do limit his ceiling a bit, but he projects well as a speed rusher in the NFL with the ability to win individual match-ups. He can be a plus player in a rotation and should be the type of player targeted early on day three with that future role in mind.
The Colts have a similar player to Peebles already on the roster in Adetomiwa Adebawore, so taking him may feel a bit redundant. The biggest difference, however, is that Peebles projects a bit better in the run game, and it never hurts to continue adding plus pass rushers into a defensive line room. With Dayo Odeyingbo now in Chicago, there is room for both Adebawore and Peebles on this roster.
If anything, the Colts taking Adebawore a few years back shows that they are interested in this archetype of player. The short but athletic pass rushers with plus potential in a rotation are certainly guys who Chris Ballard looks for on day three of the draft.
Colts' Interest
The Colts have a vacancy on their defensive line at interior pass rusher, and a player like Peebles could be exactly what they are looking for. They met with the highly productive pass rusher at the Senior Bowl this offseason, and they have targeted this type of player in the past. It only makes sense for the Colts to be intrigued with his game.
If the Colts miss out on a few of the higher-end defensive tackles in this draft on day two, Peebles would be an excellent consolation prize in round four.
