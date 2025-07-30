5 Colts Who Could Be Next to Sign Contract Extensions
The Indianapolis Colts agreed to a four-year contract extension with left tackle Bernhard Raimann on Monday evening, locking in one of their franchise pillars through his prime.
This move was expected to be completed by the end of the season, even though Raimann -- due to hit free agency next offseason -- recently stated that the Colts and his representation weren't "on the same page" in negotiations.
We don't know who will be constructing the Colts' roster or coaching the players on it in 2026 and beyond, depending on how this season plays out. As a result, that may limit the amount of future-based moves that are made. However, a player like Raimann transcends front-office turnover -- everyone wants a quality left tackle.
With Raimann's deal now crossed off the to-do list, there are other Colts 2026 free agents who we could see extended right after the season, but these are the significant players who could be re-signed to multi-year deals by the time the 2025 season has concluded.
QB Daniel Jones
While Jones is widely viewed externally as a temporary bridge in Indianapolis to compete for the starting quarterback job, if he gets on the field this year and leads the Colts to success, there's a good chance they'll want to see more of him beyond his current one-year contract. He could also perform well enough for the Colts to still want to invest in another quarterback but have Jones around still to either start until a rookie is ready, compete to be the starter, or be the backup. How Anthony Richardson does this year is the X-factor in all of it.
WR Alec Pierce
When considering Pierce's contract situation, the common belief (myself included) is that how the Colts proceeded would depend on how second-year wide receiver AD Mitchell develops. While that still could be the case and a lot could develop over the next several months, Pierce's value to the Colts offense right now is so much more than to even consider Mitchell factoring in. Pierce was recently asked whether he'd like to sign an extension and if there have been talks, but he said he's just focusing on playing and that his agent might've spoken to the Colts about it "a while back."
SS Nick Cross
The Colts have been patient with Cross, acknowledging they drafted a raw, 20-year-old player in 2022 who needed time to grow physically and mentally. It finally paid off in 2024 as he became a full-time starter and had a productive year as one of the defense's standouts. If he takes another step further in a new Lou Anarumo defense that seems suited to his strengths, then the Colts may not want to risk letting a potential gam-changer in the secondary go.
DE Kwity Paye
Paye is a bit of a polarizing player. The Colts drafted him in the top 25 back in 2021, and while he hasn't been the star that you would hope a first-rounder would be, he's been a solid starter throughout his career. He increased almost all of his statistics in each of his first three years and was on pace to keep the trend going last year, but missed two games (it nearly happened anyway). If you take the lack of stardom out of it, most teams would love to have a guy who will give you about 8.0 sacks and 10 tackles for loss annually.
RT Braden Smith
Smith battled back from some personal issues that kept him away from the team late last season to get himself right, physically and mentally. He's back on a re-worked deal with one year left on it. At his best, Smith has been one of the premier right tackles in the NFL, not allowing even a single sack in either of the 2020 or 2023 seasons. Another elite season could have Smith back in Indy. However, with his age (29) and injury history, the Colts could look to have rookie Jalen Travis replace Smith in 2026.
Keep An Eye On...
Running back Jonathan Taylor, left guard Quenton Nelson, wide receivers Michael Pittman Jr. and Josh Downs, cornerbacks Kenny Moore II and Jaylon Jones, defensive tackle Grover Stewart, and kicker Spencer Shrader all have two years left on their deals (through 2026) and either have little to no guaranteed money remaining after this season, or have already/are expected to outperform their current contracts.
Quarterback and former first-round pick Richardson could also have his fifth-year option (2027) picked up anytime between the end of the coming regular season and the 2026 draft.
If any new or re-worked deals are struck with these players, it would most likely be next offseason, and would be more likely if general manager Chris Ballard is still in the building.