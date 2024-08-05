NFL Analyst Sees 'Significant Progress' In Anthony Richardson's Growth
Excitement is brewing in the Indianapolis Colts' fanbase, but not just for one reason. Players on both sides of the ball have shown out in training camp practices, with a few names sticking out.
Defensively, professional quarterback hunter Laiatu Latu has put in a shift day in and day out. The 15th overall pick has recorded a handful of sacks while rushing in practice, giving Colts fans something to look forward to after a brutal lower leg injury sidelined Samson Ebukam for the 2024 season before it even started.
Offensively, the team appears to be meshing like never before under second-year quarterback Anthony Richardson. Sports Illustrated writer Albert Breer says Richardson's progress has been "pretty significant" heading into his sophomore year.
Anthony Richardson’s progress has been pretty significant on the mental side—which is what you’d hope for, given the steep learning curve he faced coming from Florida last year.... He needs to stay healthy, of course, but there’s plenty of reason to be excited about where the fourth pick in the 2023 draft is in how he’s taking ownership of the offense.- Albert Breer, SI
Mental progression and game-processing speed is something that Richardson's doubters used against him entering the 2023 NFL Draft. With a year under his belt in an NFL film room, the learning seems to have paid off as the quarterback continues to grow into the professional level.
Breer says the development "is really showing in his ability to make checks at the line". Getting a good pre-snap read of the field can help Richardson progress through his options quicker, and in turn become a more efficient thrower.
On top of improving himself, Richardson's weapons on the outside have taken the next step according to Breer. The endless weapons down the roster from Michael Pittman Jr. to fifth-round rookie Anthony Gould creates a "better, deeper group than the Colts have had in years."
Both speed and size fill the X, Y, and Z slots for Richardson, allowing each play to have its own advantages. Triple option reads could see quick throws to speedy receivers like Josh Downs, and deep balls will favor the ranks of Alec Pierce and AD Mitchell.
The Colts will kickoff their 2024 campaign in just over a month as a healthy squad looks to take on the Houston Texans in Week 1.
