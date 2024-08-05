NFL Analyst Sees 'Significant Progress' In Anthony Richardson's Growth

Anthony Richardson completions in team drills thru 7 days of camp:



Pittman - 11

Downs - 10

Pierce - 5

Mitchell - 4



Granson - 5

Alie-Cox - 2

Ogletree - 2

Mallory - 1

Woods - 1



Taylor - 3

Sermon - 1 https://t.co/5DiXYQbdPo