3 Biggest Colts Question Marks
The 2025 season's result might decide where the Indianapolis Colts franchise pivots for the future, and everything is hinging on the success of Shane Steichen and Anthony Richardson.
However, young and talented players are on the roster with massive question marks hovering over them as the offseason gets underway. With that in mind, here are the three players who's 2025 season is the murkiest.
JuJu Brents | Cornerback
Colts' two-year cornerback JuJu Brents had a solid start to his career in 2023 despite seeing only nine games. He recorded 43 tackles, a fumble forced and recovered, and an interception. He also logged Pro Football Focus grades of 63.2 overall and 64.5 coverage; those aren't bad metrics but have room for improvement.
Brents' future became clouded after high hopes heading into the 2024 season were essentially shattered by a knee injury in week 1 that sidelined him until the last game of the year against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Sadly, as soon as he saw the field he was out again with a groin injury. He'd conclude his sophomore campaign with only seven tackles (three solo). Heading into 2025, it's more important than ever he stays healthy.
Brents is long, talented, and fits Lou Anarumo's scheme perfectly given his defensive style, so it can greatly assist the veteran coordinator if Brents is on the field. However, if he's sidelined most or half the season again, it might jeopardize his future with the Colts.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Anthony Richardson | Quarterback
Colts quarterback Richardson's inclusion on this list is due to his injuries and on-field performance. While Richarson can definitely improve his play, it can't happen as fast as the Colts want without him playing more games in 2025.
Richardson saw a mere four games in his rookie year mostly due to an AC joint sprain but looked pretty solid under center. However, while he played over double the contests in his sophomore campaign (11), he looked far worse as a passer, falling under 50% completed passes and had 12 picks with nine fumbles. The injuries also continued, as Joe Flacco filled in for six starts.
The pressure on Richardson to play better and lead Indy to the postseason in year three is mounting, and it won't stop anytime soon. The key will be playing at least 14-15 games and improving vastly with accuracy and taking care of the football.
Steichen and Co. will roll out as many possible solutions to allow a better, less turbulent season. Luckily, Richardson will work on his craft with QB guru Chris Hess and his personal coach Will Hewlett.
Jelani Woods | Tight End
The Colts tight end position was underwhelming outside of blocking duties in 2024, and some may have forgotten about promising talent Jelani Woods after missing the last two seasons because of injury.
The last time Woods saw any real action was the lost 2022 season where Frank Reich was canned and Jeff Saturday was hired as the interim coach. That year the team had major quarterback issues with Matt Ryan, Sam Ehlinger, and Nick Foles.
Despite the situation, Woods showed promise with 25 catches for 312 receiving yards and three scores. Woods was a freak athlete coming into the league and had all the measurements to entice any offensive coordinator.
Woods getting back to square one and on the field is a must or he'll be passed up by the next tight end Indy invests in. Many expect the Colts to be interested in draft prospects like Tyler Warren or Colston Loveland, further making Woods' future uncertain.
We'll see what happens post-draft, but it might be too late already for the former third rounder as a potential starting tight end.
Recommended Articles
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.