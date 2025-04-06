30 Days of Colts Fits: RB Devin Neal, Kansas
The 2025 NFL Draft is officially under a month away. In order to help you all along until draft day, I decided to start a daily prospect spotlight series to talk about some players that the Indianapolis Colts could target next month.
The players mentioned in this series will be players that I have either heard that the team is really high on or are players that just make way too much sense for the team based on fit/past draft history.
The next player up on this countdown to draft day is Kansas running back Devin Neal.
Background
Neal is a former four-star recruit who decided to stay local and attend Kansas out of high school. He made an immediate impact as an 18-year-old true freshman, totaling 762 yards as a part-time starter for the team. He emerged as a full-fledged starter the following season and held that role for the rest of his collegiate career.
Neal has been one of the best running backs in college football for the past three seasons, accumulating 4,301 total yards on 672 total touches (6.4 yards per touch). He leaves college as Kansas' all-time leader in rushing yards, rushing touchdowns, and career 100-yard rushing games. He is a multi-time All-Big 12 honoree and was voted as a team captain by his teammates in his final two seasons of play.
Neal participated in the 2025 Reese's Senior Bowl, where he showcased his unique style of patience and smooth footwork on a national stage.
Size/Testing
Height: 5'11"
Weight: 213 pounds
Arm Length: 29.625 inches
Testing Numbers: 40 Time: 4.58 seconds / 10-Yard Split: 1.63 seconds / Vertical Jump: 37.5 inches / Broad Jump: 124 inches
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Standout Traits on Film
Neal lacks the high-end physical traits that most teams look for, but he makes up for it by being one of the steadier and safer players in the draft. He has been productive at the college level for all four years of his career, and that comes with defenses knowing that he was the focal point of the Jayhawks' offense. In 33 games started the past three seasons, Neal has only six games with a yards per carry under 4.0. On top of that, he's fumbled just four times in over 700 career touches.
Neal is an extremely solid running back with excellent short-area quickness, smooth feet, and the ability to make defenders miss. His ability in the pass game is above average as well, as he has always showcased the ability to make catches and create extra yards after the reception. He may not project as a dominant, workhorse back in the NFL, but he should be an above average addition to a running back rotation rather quickly.
The Colts need a dependable running back behind Jonathan Taylor in case of injury. A player like Neal can provide a boost in both the run and pass game, and his ability to create extra yardage in tight quarters would be a massive plus in his limited snaps.
He may not be the exact mold the Colts are looking for in their reserve running back, but the floor is just so high for him as a player. Coming off of a year where Trey Sermon struggled to get to 3.0 yards a carry and Tyler Goodson was as erratic as it gets, bringing in a steadying presence like Neal would do wonders to this running back room.
Colts' Interest
I haven't heard the Colts too connected to Neal throughout this draft process, but they did meet with him at the Senior Bowl back in January. One interesting wrinkle that connects him to the team is that Chris Ballard's son actually plays quarterback at Kansas. If (Chris) Ballard was tuning in to Kansas games the past few seasons to watch his son, there is no way he could ignore the things that Neal was doing on the football field.
Similarly to when the Colts brought in Jason Bean last offseason, the Kansas connection might open up for the Colts this draft season. In a running back class with so many different flavors and types, a player like Neal could be a fantastic day three selection.
OTHER ENTRIES
The 2025 Indy Draft Guide is officially available for pre-orders! 225+ in-depth scouting reports, plus how each player fits the Indianapolis Colts.
Recommended Articles