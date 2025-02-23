Colts Given Chance to Acquire Matthew Stafford from Rams?
The Indianapolis Colts want to bring competition at quarterback this offseason after the team failed to make the playoffs with Anthony Richardson at the helm in 2024.
After a tumultuous season filled with injuries and a benching, Richardson knows his job isn't safe. He's welcoming competition for his job because he knows he hasn't proved to be a consistent winner at the professional level.
Heading into the spring, a long list of quarterbacks are expected to be available on the free-agent market and through trade talks. One name that sticks out more than others is Los Angeles Rams veteran Matthew Stafford.
Stafford, who turned 37 earlier this month, is entering his 17th season in the NFL. Recent reports have emerged that say Stafford and the Rams could be heading toward a divorce after losing in the NFC Divisional round of the playoffs.
The Rams have given Stafford's agent permission to speak with other teams, a sign that could be good news for the Colts (per Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelisserro | NFL Network). Stafford has not officially requested a trade but could leave L.A. before the 2025 season starts.
Indy has a track record of signing veteran quarterbacks such as Philip Rivers and Matt Ryan in 2020 and 2022. The difference between Stafford and the past veterans Indy has signed is that Stafford has won a Super Bowl.
The championship experience could be incredibly valuable for the Colts. One issue that sticks out is Stafford's massive contract, a deal that could bring a deadly cap hit to Indy's limited space. The Colts have over $30 million to work with, which isn't enough to trade for Stafford.
This season, Stafford tallied 3,762 passing yards for 20 touchdowns and eight interceptions. His limited turnovers display his veteran knowledge of the game, something Richardson could learn from if he moves to Indy.
The Colts would not be able to trade for Stafford until March 12th, meaning they have a few weeks to finalize any plans. No talks have been reported between the two teams, but it's certainly a topic to keep an eye on.
