Adonai Mitchell to Have 'Limited Role' Against Raiders
Last week against the Los Angeles Rams, the Indianapolis Colts had a significant lead in hand on two separate occasions. However, second-year wide receiver Adonai Mitchell had the worst possible lapses in performance seen in some time.
First, he fumbled a would-be 75-yard touchdown reception by celebrating at the goal line, costing Indy six points.
Then, he drew a holding call on a fantastic Jonathan Taylor touchdown, costing Indy another six points. The Colts lost 27-20, and with twelve additional points, who knows how the game would've panned out.
It was assumed that Mitchell might see decreased playing time, and that's been confirmed by ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler.
The fact of the matter is, if Alec Pierce had been able to pass the concussion protocol and suit up, there is a great chance that Mitchell would've hardly seen the field. However, with the news that Pierce is out, it gives Indy no choice.
But, the youngster is so gifted, so explosive, and such a threat that it's hard to deny him a chance to make up for his massive mistakes that ultimately cost Indianapolis the game against LA.
Mitchell has shown a lack of effort, discipline, and focus in his short tenure with Indianapolis. Last year, he had an undesirable rookie year, getting targeted 55 times, but securing a mere 23 catches. This finishes with an abysmal 41.8 catch percentage.
Mitchell also appeared to shy away from blocks and contested catches during his 2024 season, which added to the narrative that he wasn't mature enough for the NFL.
Now, after two absolutely disgusting and inexcusable mistakes, Mitchell's leash is likely much shorter, even if he's only 22. Mitchell must make the most of his opportunieis, if he gets any, against the 1-3 Las Vegas Raiders tomorrow afternoon.
Mitchell is far too talented and capable to continue with these ridiculous gaffes that he's displayed through not even two full NFL seasons. If Mitchell can focus, and become more of a true pro, it will be hard for many defenses to account for him.
Despite having Michael Pittman Jr., Josh Downs, and Pierce on the wide receiver depth chart, Mitchell has more overall talent and ceiling than any of them. We'll see if the second-rounder can right the ship against Las Vegas.