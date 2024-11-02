Analyst Says Colts' Richardson 'Feels Like a Bust'
The Indianapolis Colts are facing all sorts of different responses and criticism after benching quarterback Anthony Richardson in favor of the veteran Joe Flacco. However, Brad Gagnon at Bleacher Report believes that Richardson feels like a full-blown bust in his recent piece detailing thoughts ahead of week nine on all 32 NFL franchises.
Anthony Richardson looks and feels so much like a bust, but I'm refusing to declare that considering he's a 22-year-old who was always likely to be a project. The man has thrown 217 career passes, but a 2024 completion percentage of 44.4 is ridiculous.- Brad Gagnon | Bleacher Report
Richardson hasn't had the sophomore season he had hoped, falling off a cliff with accuracy. Before getting benched by Shane Steichen, Richardson was 59/133 passing (44.4%) for 958 yards, 4 touchdowns, and 7 interceptions. While Richardson contributed efficiently as a runner with 242 rushing yards on 41 attempts (5.9 average) and a touchdown, NFL quarterbacks succeed by being far more accurate as throwers.
However, Richardson had a lackluster performance against the Houston Texans from his pass-catchers. Outside of Josh Downs, the rest of Indy's wide receivers were nearly lifeless on the field, losing multiple opportunities through key drops.
Richardson is far from a bust, and Gagon mentions the prominent reason why: his age. Along with his youth, Richardson has a tiny sample of pro experience. Richardson has a mere 10 starts as an NFL quarterback, which isn't near enough to fully develop a quarterback, bringing more questions for why Steichen is sitting the former Florida Gator.
Richardson's future as a Colts quarterback isn't closed, but it's certainly murkier than ever. The biggest issue is that Richardson was drafted to start as a 21-year-old, so benching him mid-season in year two is curious. Richardson isn't a bust, but if he sees the field again and continues to struggle with passing the football, the label will gain momentum, especially after his demotion. We'll see what happens with the Colts' offense with veteran Flacco under center against the blitz-heavy Minnesota Vikings defense on Sunday Night Football.
