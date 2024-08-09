Colts Anthony Richardson Leads Offense to Most Explosive Practice Yet
The Indianapolis Colts are amidst a crucial training camp for the franchise. Featuring a young roster led by dynamic quarterback Anthony Richardson and coached by Shane Steichen, the 2024 camp practices have given this team a chance to grow and develop to compete with what will undoubtedly be a competitive AFC South conference.
While there have been plenty of practices and great moments, Friday's practice on August 9th may have been the best from the offense and Richardson so far through training camp. Once the day concluded, Richardson finished 14/17 passing (82.4%) and tossed three touchdowns to one interception. Richardson also scored with his feet to finish with four all-purpose touchdowns. Richardson displayed the ability to spread the wealth with his passing by hitting Michael Pittman Jr., Alec Pierce, and Trey Sermon for touchdowns.
Indianapolis Colts on SI's Jake Arthur posted on X:
"Hell of an opening 11-on-11 series for Anthony Richardson. Was 5-of-6 with a gain of about 35 to Alec Pierce, a couple throws to AD Mitchell and a TD to Trey Sermon from about 10 out."
Richardson has displayed efficient pocket presence, great timing, and in-tune rapport with his fellow receivers. While it is a major losing slot receiver Josh Downs for 4-6 weeks, others like Anthony Gould and Adonai Mitchell have stepped up to fill the void left by the Colts' all-time leader in most catches by a rookie in a single season (68).
The progression in Steichen's offense for Richardson is paramount. With the preseason debut against the Denver Broncos right around the corner, we'll see what kind of Richardson takes the field on Sunday. Head coach Steichen confirmed that Richardson and the first team will see the gridiron against Denver in the first preseason game for Indy of 2024.
The Colts are prepared and ready to work through their offensive and defensive game plans against Denver. Richardson looks back to form and fully recovered from the AC joint injury that derailed his 2023 campaign to four total games. Richardson is aware of what he must do to become the best quarterback in the NFL he can, and it begins with his mentality. We'll see what happens when Indianapolis and Denver collide in preseason action this Sunday.
