Colts' Anthony Richardson, Jonathan Taylor Stamp Names in History vs. Titans
The Indianapolis Colts (7-8) notched a much-needed win over the Tennessee Titans (3-12) on Sunday, marking the first time that the Colts have swept the Titans in consecutive years since 2015-16.
It got a little dicey near the end, as Indy's 38-7 lead began evaporating late in the third quarter. Ultimately, the Colts held on for the 37-30 victory.
The Colts offense got a massive performance on the ground from running back Jonathan Taylor and quarterback Anthony Richardson, which relegated the passing game to an as-needed basis. The defense played terrific for much of the game before they began missing tackles and allowing the Titans to make the game interesting in the fourth quarter.
STATISTICAL LEADERS
- Passing: QB Anthony Richardson | 131 yards
- Rushing: RB Jonathan Taylor | 218 yards
- Receiving: WR Josh Downs | 61 yards
- Tackles: LB Jaylon Carlies | 10
- Sacks: DE Kwity Paye | 1.0
- Takeaways: CB Kenny Moore II | 2 interceptions
- Kicking: K Matt Gay | 1-of-2 field goals (50%), 5-of-5 extra points (100%)
- Punting: P Rigoberto Sanchez | 4 punts, 47.3-yard average
- Returns: Anthony Gould | 2 punt returns, 9.0-yard avg.; Anthony Gould | 3 kickoff returns, 32.3-yard avg.
OFFENSE
- The Colts set a new single-game franchise record with 335 rushing yards. It's the most in the NFL since the Miami Dolphins in Week 3 of 2023 (350). The Colts' 184 rushing yards in the first half are the second-most in the NFL in the opening half this season. It is the second most given up in Titans/Houston Oilers franchise history, per Turron Davenport.
- The Colts had a single-game season-high in points (38), which is their most since Week 7 of 2023 vs. the Cleveland Browns (38). The Colts scored 24 points in the second quarter, which is their most in the second quarter since Week 7 of 2018 vs. the Buffalo Bills (24).
- The Colts' 458 offensive net yards are their most this season and the most by the Colts since Week 1 of 2022 at the Houston Texans (517). The Colts' 274 offensive net yards in the first half are their most in the first half since Week 9 of 2021 vs. New York Jets (280).
Quarterback Anthony Richardson was 7-of-11 passing (63.6%) for 131 yards (11.9 YPA), 1 touchdown, and 1 interception, with a 97.2 passer rating. He also ran the ball 9 times for 70 yards (7.8 avg.), and 1 touchdown.
- He set a new single-game career-high in rushing yards.
- He's tied for third in the NFL with three games this season with at least one passing touchdown and one rushing touchdown.
- He passed Mike Pagel (441 in 1983) for the most single-season rushing yards and Andrew Luck (five in 2012) for the most single-season rushing touchdowns by a Colts quarterback in franchise history.
- Richardson has a rushing touchdown in each of his last three games, which is the second-longest active streak by a quarterback (Josh Allen, 5).
- "Anthony Richardson attempted 11 passes while his offense scored 38 points. It’s only the third time since 2000 that a team had less than 15 passing attempts with its offense scoring 38+ points," per Paul Kuharsky.
Running back Jonathan Taylor ran the ball 29 times for 218 yards (7.5 avg.) and 3 touchdowns.
- He has the third-most rushing yards in a single game in franchise history and is one of two players (Edgerrin James) to reach 200 rushing yards in a single game.
- Taylor passed Tom Matte (45) for the third-most rushing touchdowns in franchise history.
- Taylor passed Lenny Moore (9) for the second-most games with two-plus rushing touchdowns in franchise history.
- Taylor passed Marshall Faulk (51) and tied James (52) for the second-most total touchdowns by a Colts player in their first five seasons.
- Taylor surpassed 1,000 rushing yards for the season for the third time in his career.
- Taylor reached 100 yards rushing in the first half for the second time this season and is the only NFL player to do so.
- He is one of two NFL players this season to have two 60-plus rushing touchdowns in the same game (Saquon Barkley in Week 12 at the Los Angeles Rams).
- Taylor totaled three rushing touchdowns in the same game for the second time in his career and the first time since Week 11 of 2021 at Buffalo (4). Taylor is one of three players in franchise history (James, Faulk) to have multiple games with three-plus rushing touchdowns.
Wide receiver Josh Downs caught 3-of-4 targets for 61 yards (20.3 avg.), and 1 touchdown.
- He passed James (125) for the fourth-most receptions by a Colts player in their first two seasons and passed Ray Butler (1,406) for the fifth-most receiving yards by a Colts player in their first two seasons.
Wide receiver AD Mitchell caught 1-of-1 target for 36 yards.
- His catch was a career-long.
DEFENSE
- For the second consecutive week, the Colts defense had three interceptions. The last time the Colts had three interceptions in back-to-back games was Weeks 2-3 of 2020.
Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner had 5 tackles (1 for loss), 1 QB hit, and 1 pass breakup.
- He has five consecutive games with a tackle for loss, which is currently tied for the third-longest active streak in the NFL.
Linebacker Jaylon Carlies had 10 tackles (1 for loss).
- It was a single-game career-high in tackles (10) and solo tackles (6).
SPECIAL TEAMS
Wide receiver Anthony Gould had 3 kickoff returns for 97 yards (32.3 avg.) and 2 punt returns for 18 yards (9.0 avg.).
- He had a career-high 40-yard kickoff return.
