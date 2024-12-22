Colts' Jonathan Taylor Bounces Back in Win vs. Titans
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor ran with a vengeance against the Tennessee Titans after his costly mistake versus the Denver Broncos last week.
Taylor helped lead the Colts to a 38-30 victory with 29 carries for 218 yards and three touchdowns. His 65-yard and 70-yard runs highlighted the win as he took the first handoff of the second half to the house to blow open the game.
Taylor averaged 7.5 yards per carry while quarterback Anthony Richardson averaged 7.8 yards per carry. The two combined forces to rip apart the Titans' defensive line in a much-needed win to keep playoff hopes alive heading into the final two weeks.
Expect the Colts to continue relying on the ground game to close out the season. Richardson threw the ball only 11 times against the Titans, a season-low when you leave out his early exit against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Taylor jumped Lydell Mitchell and Marshall Faulk into second place for most rushing yards in franchise history. The only player above Taylor is Edgerrin James who is 3,733 yards ahead. If Taylor stays in Indy, he could reach that mark in the next few seasons.
Taylor has been the lifeblood of the Colts' offense for the past five seasons. When he's running well, the Colts win games. Looking ahead, the Colts will face a weak New York Giants run defense next week. The Giants allowed 94 yards and two touchdowns to Bijan Robinson on Sunday, so Taylor could put up similar numbers.
Shane Steichen's offensive game plan tore apart the 2nd-ranked defense in the NFL. Steichen will likely continue to feed Taylor the rock as the Colts need to win out to have any chance of a playoff berth.
