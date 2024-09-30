NFL Insider Gives 'Good News' on Colts Anthony Richardson Injury
NFL insider Tom Pelissero released an update on Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson's hip.
Pelissero posted on X about Richardson:
"#Colts QB Anthony Richardson is considered day to day with oblique and abdominal strains, and he has a shot to play this week against the #Jaguars, sources said after today’s tests.
Good news overall after Richardson left Sunday’s win."
This is fantastic news for the Colts and Richardson. Before getting injured against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Richardson was playing well with 3/4 passing for 71 yards. He also contributed to the rushing attack with 24 yards on three carries, all within the first quarter of play.
With an update on running back Jonathan Taylor also out, both may have a chance to return to the field for a pivotal AFC South matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
If the Colts can defeat the winless Jaguars (0-4) on Sunday, it will be a third-straight victory for Shane Steichen. But getting this victory will be easier with Richardson and Taylor on the field. While veteran Joe Flacco played well against the Pittsburgh Steelers, he isn't the dynamic field general Richardson is. Thus, Flacco doesn't elevate Indy's offense to sky-high potential like Richardson can. We'll see if the second-year pro can get through his hip injury, and Taylor his ankle, before Sunday in Jacksonville.
