Colts Applauded for Strong Offseason Moves
Things needed to change for the Indianapolis Colts this offseason.
The ineffectiveness of the quarterback position continued to be a bane on the offense, and the defense had become stagnant and uninspired. It led to the Colts missing out on the playoffs for the fourth consecutive season.
General manager Chris Ballard and head coach Shane Steichen survived the disappointing performance, but clearly, Ballard knew they needed to proceed differently heading into the offseason.
When the season ended, Ballard spoke to the media about how he allowed the roster to get complacent by not adding enough outside talent, and he put his money where his mouth was when free agency began by doling out several contracts to talented outside players.
ESPN analytics writer Seth Walder liked what he saw from Ballard and the Colts in his updated offseason grades. He gave the Colts a grade of "B," citing the free-agent addition of quarterback Daniel Jones as the team's biggest move, and signing cornerback Charvarius Ward as the one he liked most.
"The Colts again signaled their lack of belief in quarterback Anthony Richardson by signing Jones to compete for the starting job," Walder wrote. "Jones became the likely Week 1 starter when Richardson was sidelined in June because of an aggravation of the shoulder injury first sustained in 2023 -- though Jones might have already been the favorite.
"Jones was not the most exciting addition, but was a somewhat logical one," Jones continued. "By pairing Jones and Richardson, they get two long shots -- with Jones providing a higher floor. It's better to take two swings at quarterback than one, but the most likely result is that the Colts' 2026 starter is neither player."
The Colts didn't need to revamp the passing game outside of Richardson and Jones, but they did add a much-needed tight end in Tyler Warren in the first round of the draft, which Walder appreciated.
"Whomever is playing quarterback will get to throw to new playmaking tight end Tyler Warren, whom Indianapolis drafted in the first round," Walder said. "He joins a pretty decent receiving group alongside Josh Downs, Michael Pittman Jr., and Adonai Mitchell (whose 82 open score as a rookie shows promise)."
Defensively, Ward is considered a perfect fit for fellow new addition, defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, who was hired in January. Expectations are now high for a defense that added the pair, as well as new starting safety Camryn Bynum.
"The Colts made major free agent additions in the secondary, signing Ward and safety Camryn Bynum to play in new defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo's scheme," said Walder. "The Bynum signing was fine, but the Ward deal (three years at $18 million per year) was strong. Ward has allowed 1.0 yards per coverage snap (better than average) or better in five of the past six seasons, per NFL Next Gen Stats."
While the Colts were more aggressive with adding outside players this offseason, it meant that they would have to cut ties with some of their own players. Some of them, they legitimately wanted back but just couldn't afford.
"The Colts lost a major free agent in guard Will Fries, but he signed an overpriced deal with the Vikings, so it was perfectly reasonable to let him walk," added Walder. "They are now expected to slide tackle Matt Goncalves inside."
Overall, Walder credited the Colts with a strong, yet unspectacular offseason, as they were among the half of the league that received a grade of "B" or better.
"I couldn't find a single move I strongly disliked," Walder said. "It doesn't mean I love their offseason, but I didn't have a major issue with any part of it."