Colts, Bears Announce Inactives Ahead of Sunday's Matchup: Good to Go
The Indianapolis Colts (0-2) are nearly set to take the stage as they host the Chicago Bears (1-1) at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday.
The Colts' health is improving on the injury report, only listing rookie defensive end Laiatu Latu (hip) and wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (back, calf) as questionable, with nobody out. Both players were cleared to play.
The Bears listed starting right guard Nate Davis (groin) as questionable (he's active) but ruled out wide receiver Keenan Allen (heel, personal), Khari Blasingame (hand, knee), and defensive tackle Zacch Pickens (groin) as questionable.
Earlier this week, the Colts added star defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (ankle) to Injured Reserve, while the Bears did the same with backup running back Travis Homer (finger).
Here are both teams' lists of inactive players:
- DE Genard Avery
- IOL Tanor Bortolini
- QB Sam Ehlinger (Emergency Third QB)
- OT Blake Freeland
- TE Will Mallory
The Colts didn't hold anyone out due to injury, so their five players are all healthy scratches. We'll just need to keep an eye on either of Pittman or Latu being on limited snaps.
- WR Keenan Allen (heel, personal)
- FB Khari Blasingame (hand, knee)
- WR Velus Jones Jr.
- DT Zacch Pickens (groin)
- DL Dominique Robinson
- LB Noah Sewell
The biggest inactive of note for Chicago is Allen, one of the Bears' top receivers, who will miss his second consecutive game. The Bears have yet to find a grasp on their passing game, so Allen's absence certainly doesn't help.
