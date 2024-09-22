Colts Get Positive Injury News Ahead of Bears Game
The Indianapolis Colts are off to an incredibly rocky 0-2 start to the season, but their offense is getting a big boost on Sunday and will enter their matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium against the Chicago Bears at full strength offensively.
According to ESPN, the Colts' top wide receiver, Michael Pittman Jr., is expected to play despite popping up on Friday's injury report with back and calf injuries, which prompted the team to designate Pittman as questionable.
"Colts WR Michael Pittman, listed as questionable for Sunday due to back and calf injuries, is expected to play vs. the Bears, per source," ESPN's Adam Schefter posted on X.
This is great news for quarterback Anthony Richardson and a Colts offense that ranks dead last in the NFL in completion percentage (49.1%) and will also welcome slot receiver Josh Downs (ankle) back for his season debut on Sunday.
Like the rest of the team, Pittman is off to a slow start in 2024, catching just 7-of-15 targets for only 52 yards (7.4 avg.). However, he is coming off of a career year in 2023, when he caught 109 balls for 1,152 yards (10.6 avg.) and 4 touchdowns
