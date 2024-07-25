Colts Training Camp Journal, Report Day: What to Keep An Eye On
The Indianapolis Colts arrived at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Ind. on Wednesday for training camp. Despite it being a rather uneventful offseason (thankfully), there was plenty to take away from the players who spoke, as well as general manager Chris Ballard.
With the added context received from the likes of Ballard, running back Jonathan Taylor, wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., rookie defensive end Laiatu Latu, defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, center Ryan Kelly, cornerback Kenny Moore II, and linebacker Zaire Franklin, here is what Horseshoe Huddle will be paying close attention to while in attendance for each Colts camp practice.
Anthony Richardson's Progress
After being a highly-touted top-five draft pick last year, injuries held Richardson to just four games and about six quarters worth of playing time. Ultimately, a sprained AC joint in his right throwing shoulder ended his campaign in Week 5.
Those circumstances obviously limited Richardson's development but he returned to the field and particpated throughout this year's offseason program. He was, however, held back from throwing during the final day of mandatory minicamp in June after experiencing soreness. On Wednesday, Ballard said he doesn't expect any limitations for Richardson during training camp.
With that being the case, will Richardson smooth out his throwing accuracy to be more consistent? His footwork and progressions through his reads will also be factors to watch. In the end, how does Richardson's chemistry with his pass-catchers grow?
Position Battles
There aren't many starting spots available on the roster, but when you include some of the depth roles, there are some intriguing position battles to monitor.
The X receiver between Alec Pierce and rookie AD Mitchell is likely going to be the competition that receives the most attention. Some sort of organization at tight end among Jelani Woods, Drew Ogletree, Kylen Granson, Mo Alie-Cox, and Will Mallory will develop. In the secondary, the second boundary cornerback spot between Dallis Flowers and Jaylon Jones is a big one, as is free safety between Nick Cross and Rodney Thomas II. Ballard also pointed out backup running back between Trey Sermon, Evan Hull, and Tyler Goodson, swing tackle between Blake Freeland and rookie Matt Goncalves, and backup MIKE linebacker, which likely involves Segun Olubi, Cameron McGrone, and Liam Anderson.
Return of Injured Players
Richardson isn't the only player who spent much of 2023 on the sidelines but is now returning to the field. Right tackle Braden Smith officially missed seven games last year and underwent a knee procedure this offseason. Woods missed all of his second season with hamstring injuries, Flowers suffered a season-ending Achilles injury in Week 4, and receiver/special teams ace Ashton Dulin suffered a torn ACL last summer in camp.
Seeing the entire crew together for once after so many players missed so much time makes it feel like a new team.
Rookie Progress
The Colts' rookie draft picks will look to make a name for themselves as receivers Mitchell and Anthony Gould, Latu, linebacker Jaylon Carlies, cornerbacks Micah Abraham and Jaylin Simpson, defensive tackle Jonah Laulu, and offensive linemen Matt Goncalves and Tanor Bortolini hit the field for their initial training camp.
Mitchell and Gould already showed off explosive playmaking during the spring program, and the stage is set for all of the defenders to show what they've got. Goncalves and Bortolini will have to wait until the pads come on to show their potential, as offensive line play is tough to gauge outside of live game play.
Showing Up for Joint Practices
The Colts continue their tradition of participating in joint practices during the summer, as they host the Arizona Cardinals for two practices on Aug. 14 and 15 before their Aug. 17 preseason game. The Colts will then travel down I-74 East to visit the Cincinnati Bengals for a joint practice on Aug. 20 before their Aug. 22 preseason game.
Players and coaches often reflect that they get more out of these joint practices than the preseason, as the abundance of practice reps makes up for limited action in preseason games.
