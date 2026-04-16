Colts Dream Draft Leans Defense With QB Trade Twist

Every NFL draft is pivotal, but this year means just a little bit more for the Indianapolis Colts as general manager Chris Ballard and head coach Shane Steichen enter what could be their final season in Indy if things go south.

With no first-round pick to work with, the Colts must find their impact rookies in round two and beyond. Indy has several roster gaps remaining after a month of free agency, and most analysts believe Ballard will try to address those positions in next week's draft.

Sports Illustrated's Gilbert Manzano published a piece listing every team's ideal draft. For the Colts, Manzano believes Indy's dream scenario includes drafting Georgia linebacker CJ Allen and dealing former fourth-overall selection Anthony Richardson in return for a Day 2 pick.

"The Colts lost their first-round pick in the Sauce Gardner deadline trade," Manzano wrote. "Luckily for them, one of their biggest needs is linebacker, and off-ball players rarely go in the first round these days. Allen can help fill the void of Zaire Franklin, whom the team traded to Green Bay in the offseason.



As for Richardson, the Colts can move him to one of the quarterback-needy teams or a contender in need of a quality insurance plan at the most important position. It would be a win for the organization if it lands a Day 2 pick for the failed 2023 first-rounder."

Is CJ Allen Right for the Colts?

Nov 28, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs linebacker CJ Allen (3) on the field against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Allen has been one of the top contributors to Georgia's world-renowned defense over the past three seasons. In 2025, he posted 88 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, four passes defended, and two forced fumbles en route to earning All-American honors.

At 6-foot-1 and 235 pounds, Allen is a physical presence in the middle of the field and shows up on tape against the run. He was a team captain at Georgia, bringing valuable leadership skills to the table that the Colts could use after trading away Zaire Franklin.

Allen is a capable pass rusher and has a low missed-tackle rate. Missed tackles have been an Achilles heel for the Colts over the past few seasons, so bringing in a young talent who had no issues bringing down SEC playmakers should vault his name to the top of Indy's list.

That being said, Allen could use improvement in pass coverage. Indy was torn apart across the middle of the field last season, so throwing in a 21-year-old against NFL-level quarterbacks might not be the solution to their problem.

Is a Day 2 Pick Realistic for Richardson?

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (5) throws a pass Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025, during a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Colts defeated the Raiders 40-6. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While February's combine was taking place, news broke that the Colts and Anthony Richardson had agreed to seek a trade. After nearly two months, no offers have been accepted by Indy.

Manzano believes the dream trade return for Richardson includes a Day 2 pick, which at this point seems like a pipe dream. ESPN insider Adam Schefter shared that there is little to no market for Richardson, who sat out most of last season with an orbital fracture.

The former first-rounder still has plenty of football left in him, but it seems that front offices across the league aren't willing to fork over valuable draft capital for an injury-prone and inexperienced player who has proven very little at the professional level.

A more realistic scenario is some sort of pick swap, where Richardson and a fifth are dealt for a fourth.

Manzano is right to say that a Day 2 pick is the dream, but at this point, there's close to a zero percent chance of that happening.

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